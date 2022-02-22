‘Boer Soek ’n Vrou’ – Beloved René leaves Reën duo

Renate Engelbrecht

Farmer Richann Brüssow, who farms near Frankfort in the Free State, and René de Klerk met in the 13th season of kykNET’s matchmaker series, Boer Soek ’n Vrou. They started singing together during their relationship and in July last year, fans were devastated to hear that the Reën duo’s romantic relationship had come to an end. Still, they were happy to hear that the couple would still be singing together professionally.

René has recently announced that she will be leaving the band to focus on her career as a political scientist and although she is sad to leave, she is also excited to make way for a new singing partner for Richann. She told Maroela Media that it is “bittersweet” and that “when you start with a project, you don’t know whether it will end well or not.”

Nolene Spinks will be filling the new female role of Reën. She took part in Emo Adams’ kykNET talent show, Maak my famous under the nickname Spinksie, where she made it to the top 6. She studied music production through the Trinity London College and Murray Lubbe and Select Music discovered her talent on TikTok. It was Murray who convinced the 21-year-old from Gqeberha to focus her energy on Reën and she has since moved to Pretoria where she and Richann are currently recording music.

Nolene told Maroela Media that she will never be able to replace René.

“I am just a new member of the group and hope that fans will accept me with open arms.” She told Netwerk24: “There is just one René. Just like there is just one Nolene.”

Fans can also stand down if they thought this might mean new romance for Richann. Nolene is already in a long-distance relationship with Lloyd van de Rheede from Cape Town, whom she met on set during the filming of Maak my famous.

Richann, who has some experience in the music industry, says he understands his former Boer Soek ‘n Vrou match, René’s decision and that if someone feels their life is moving in a certain direction, they need to follow. He says that fans can expect a new sound and that there are a couple of surprises coming up, including a brand-new single.

Famous for songs like Vrystaat Vlaktes, Stof and Vakansie op die platteland, Reën has already achieved great heights as a duo, with Vrystaat Vlaktes reaching gold status. Richann and Nolene’s very first single, Ek kan nie wag nie will be released on Friday, 25 February, and their first performance together will be at Spinksie’s 21st in Vanderbijlpark on the 5th of March.