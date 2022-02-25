What you need to know about Zinah Rose’s new EP

Lethabo Malatsi

Durban-born artist Zinah Rose celebrated both her birthday and first listening session for her first-ever Ep titled Rose Garden on 23 February 2022.

The EP consists of six tracks that Zinah passionately wrote, alongside the David Gresham Record Company team.

About the EP

Zinah Rose states that the EP is the epitome of manifestation and the woman she is today. The EP speaks of positivity and that’s what she wants to project towards her listeners.

‘Welcome to my Garden’

The first song on her EP is titled Winner– which makes sense, as it gives a clear view of the woman she was and the woman she is today.

Zinah says she’s a woman who never beats around the bush when it comes to things she wants to achieve, and Winner resembles that.

WATCH: Zinah Rose on Rose Garden

“It’s making a statement. This song speaks heavily about work ethics, seeing yourself and knowing yourself,” she said about the song.

However, her favourite song on the EP is Frappuccino as, “this song is all up in your face and I love how straightforward it is”- but this song has nothing to do with coffee but rather about dating and knowing what you want.

Other songs on Rose Garden include Make it rain, Get over you, Feelin’ fine and Good.

The artist described her EP as a manifestation of things she wants for herself. She said the EP can be some sort of inspiration to women as the six tracks on the Rose Garden evoke feelings ‘I’m going to get what I want’, ‘I’m a working woman’, and ‘I don’t need a man’.

Track number two can be a good reference for the above statement.

Who is Zinah Rose?

Rose was born in Durban and at the age of four, she moved to Cape Town with her family. At five years old she then moved to Johannesburg.

When asked about what inspires her, she mentioned the likes of her family and friends and also mentioned the support she gets from them.

Zinah studied music in Grade 8, however, she didn’t continue with it. She loves to play the piano.

Who inspires her musically?

As a pop singer, the likes of Victoria Monet, Normani, Ariana Grande, Tamia, Anita Baker, and American rapper Doja Cat.

What inspired the name of the EP: Rose Garden?

“My mother’s name is Rose, and that’s where Zinah Rose comes from. I always try to give my life an annotation… and a big part of my life is spiritual, and when I thought about who I am as a person and what I want my EP to be. For the longest time, I’ve been thinking of what my EP should be about- and the rose garden was the first thing that came into my mind,” the artist said.

Zinah referred to her garden as the ‘garden of Eden’ where Adam and Eve were forbidden, and she also mentioned that roses are her favourite flowers.

“Roses have thorns and that represents the hardships of my life,” Zinah Rose said.

Rose Garden can be streamed from 25 February 2022 on all music platforms.