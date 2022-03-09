Cotton Fest postponed but ‘will go ahead as planned by Riky Rick’, says wife Bianca Naidoo 

Sandisiwe Mbhele

The Cotton Fest, created by the late Riky Rikhado “Riky Rick” Makhado announced on Wednesday morning that the sold-out event has been postponed.

The Cotton Fest team said the two-day event, which was set to take place from on 19 and 20 March 2022, will now take place in April.

The festival is usually a mixture of music, sports, and fashion to cater to the interests of the vast target audience who will be attending the two-day affair.

Riky’s family and organisers said they have received endless and “endearing tributes and messages from across the globe over the past two weeks, and that the decision to move forward with the highly anticipated lifestyle festival was made together with Riky Rick’s family.

Riky’s wife Bianca Naidoo said moving forward with Cotton Fest will keep the spirit and legacy of the rapper alive.

“Cotton Fest needs to go ahead as planned by him! His love and belief in showcasing young and upcoming talent are unquestionable, which is how Cotton Fest came about a few years back.

“And in his own words – we never die, we multiply! Let’s build on this energy, and continue to spread the love and light at a time when we need it the most.”

Cotton Fest 2022 will now take place on 23 and 24 of April in Newtown, Johannesburg.

Organisers apologised for any inconvenience caused by those who already purchased tickets and might not be able to attend the new dates.

The music line-up will be announced at a later stage.

The theme of the event is “The University of Cotton Fest”, a campus experience for all patrons attending the festival who will get the chance to witness over 100 South African artists and DJ’s perform on three set stages.

Riky Rick passed away on 23 February after taking his own life.