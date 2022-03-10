WATCH: Renowned Abdullah Ibrahim’s performance on YouTube’s Tiny Desk concert

Citizen Reporter

One of the country’s most distinguished pianists Abdullah Ibrahim performed on the popular YouTube concerts’ Tiny Desk.

Tiny Desk is a musical concert on the YouTube channel NPR Music, that allows artists to perform their songs with their band in the intimate and tiny desk at NPR’s head offices.

Artists who have produced memorable performances include the likes of T-Pain’s, HER, Alicia Keys, Adele and Coldplay just to name a few.

Because of the pandemic, most artists have done their sets at their homes and this list now includes Abdullah Ibrahim.

The pianist and a world-respected master musician performed his home concert at a “little village”, Chiemgau in the South of Germany, Munich.

For decades, Ibrahim made a name for himself under the music name Dollar Brand and worked with several jazz legends performing at many jazz festivals around the world.

WATCH: Renowned pianist Abdullah Ibrahim’s performance on Tiny Desk

NPR music described his concert which is only 13 minutes long, as “witnessing a master thoughtfully creating an atmosphere.

“Abdullah Ibrahim spills seven decades of experience from his fingers, touching your soul in the process.”

Ibrahim says in the video it was a pleasure he could share a few moments with us, even though it was virtual. Ibrahim played Blue Bolero, Signal On The Hill and Once Upon A Midnight.

In between, he shared invaluable advice and stories about what he has learnt throughout his long career.

The new music is from his new jazz album Solotude, described as the artist’s modern take on jazz styles, his covers and reinterpretation of much-loved songs.

Ibrahim received a lifetime achievement award by the South African Music Awards (Samas) in 2007 and was awarded male artist of the year in 2009.

Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele