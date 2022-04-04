‘Congratulations, Grootman’: DJ Black Coffee wins his first ever Grammy

Xanet Scheepers

South Africa’s very own DJ Black Coffee, real name Nkosinathi Maphumulo, has bagged his first Grammy Award on Sunday evening, for the best dance/electronic album category, with his 2021 LP, Subconsciously.

This is the first time a South African producer has won or been nominated in this category.

DJ Black Coffee shared this special moment with his first-born son, both taking to the stage in crisp white suits to accept the award.

Addressing the guests and viewers at home, Black Coffee said he wanted to thank God for the gift of music, and being able to share it with the world and heal some souls.

Black Coffee wins the Grammy for best dance/ electronic music album #GRAMMYs @RealBlackCoffee pic.twitter.com/iSdOC9A1l0— Aria (@ariaischic) April 3, 2022

The award-winning artist also thanked his album collaborators, including Pharrell and David Guetta, who Black Coffee says “believed in working with a smaller artist like myself and trusting me and trusting my ear.”

Other artists who appear on Subconsciously include Sabrina Claudio, Usher, and Diplo.

As could be expected, South Africans took to social media in the early hours of Monday morning to congratulate the DJ and producer on this major milestone.

Congratulations #Grootman @RealBlackCoffee for winning a well deserved Grammy award, and putting South Africa ???????? on a map as a country that continues to make good music! ???????????????????? https://t.co/DmR2aCxlCZ pic.twitter.com/q239mPDNDR— Simangele Msweli (@MsweliSimangele) April 4, 2022

Congratulations grootman you are such an inspiration to many young South African pic.twitter.com/H4iAtu3K4e— candley sky (@CandleySeroba) April 4, 2022

Congratulations to Black Coffee for winning a Grammy Award. pic.twitter.com/VgrCaCxfWL— Mr Smeg (@MichaelBucwa) April 4, 2022

Okes. No milk in our coffee today and when you do have your black coffee please tag @RealBlackCoffee @AneleAndTheClub #aneleandtheclub let’s celebrate our very own Black Coffee!!!!!— Anele Mdoda (@Anele) April 4, 2022

Other key winners at the 2022 Grammy Awards:

Jazzman and bandleader Jon Batiste led the night with five awards, including Album of the Year.

Retro act Silk Sonic – the group project of Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak – won four awards, including Record and Song of the Year.

Pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo was named Best New Artist.

Album of the Year: Jon Batiste, We Are

Record of the Year (overall song performance): Silk Sonic, Leave The Door Open

Song of the Year (best songwriting): Leave The Door Open – Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II and Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

Best New Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Best Music Video: Jon Batiste, Freedom

Best Rap Album: Tyler, The Creator, Call Me If You Get Lost

Best Rap Performance: Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar, Family Ties

Best Rock Album: Foo Fighters, Medicine At Midnight

Best Pop Vocal Album: Olivia Rodrigo, Sour

Best Pop Solo Performance: Olivia Rodrigo, driver’s license

Best Global Music Album: Angelique Kidjo, Mother Nature

Best Music Video: Jon Batiste, Freedom

Additional reporting by AFP.