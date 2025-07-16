Ster-Kinekor welcomes Rampedi Media Network as it tries to ‘repurpose’ its cinema space

Ster-Kinekor did something similar when they collaborated with MacG’s Podcast and Chill for an interview with Black Coffee.

Ster-Kinekor will host The Rampedi Media Network at its cinema in Rosebank on Thursday. Picture: thatorampedi/Instagram

In another bid to keep the lights on, Ster-Kinekor has teamed up with Rampedi Media Network to show its podcasts on the big screen.

“Looking at ways to repurpose our cinema space for events other than showing top-rated films is very much on our radar,” said Ster-Kinekor’s chief marketing officer, Lynne Wylie.

The collaboration between Ster-Kinekor and Rampedi Media Network will see podcasts from the network being shot live at the cinema in front of a live audience.

“We are very excited about this upcoming collaboration opportunity with House of Rampedi to host an interactive podcast recording with a live audience at one of our premier cinema complexes,” Wylie said.

Rampedi Media Network’s podcasts, such as Seated with Lebo and Thato, and Thought Digest, will be recorded live.

Ster-Kinekor’s challenges

Wylie said Ster-Kinekor plans to host similar activities in the coming months.

In 2023, it did something similar when it collaborated with MacG’s Podcast and Chill, screening a tell-all episode where Black Coffee was a guest.

Its cinema in Mall of Africa was sold out within hours of the announcement.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic, Ster-Kinekor has experimented with a variety of ideas to repurpose its venues, in a bid to keep the lights on.

Due to financial pressures arising from the pandemic, in 2021 Ster-Kinekor commenced its business rescue. The cinema exited the business rescue more than a year after that, in November 2022.

Last year, the movie outlet announced that it would lay off 236 employees and close up to nine of its cinemas in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape.

Rampedi Media Network’s growth

In contrast, the Rampedi Media Network has consistently shown growth over the years, expanding its audience.

In 2024, its founder and owner, Thato Rampedi, decided to step away from the limelight and focus on expanding his brand through the creation of additional shows. He put his weekly vlogs on hold for a year.

“I feel like it’s like being a soccer player, it will only last for so long,” Rampedi said about being the sole content creator in front of the camera.

“So I decided to move behind the scenes and start this Rampedi Media Network. We decided to basically sign talent and start new podcasts,” he said in late 2024.

He said the network’s ensemble on one of his shows, AsMajita which feature Percy ASF, Gontse, Lebo, and himself, has become a testament to the power of creative collaboration.

“As a collective, we consistently push boundaries in digital content creation, bringing fresh perspectives and authentic storytelling to our audience. The network’s success in brand collaborations with industry leaders,” Rampedi said.

Rampedi Media Network’s live recording will be hosted at Ster-Kinekor’s Rosebank venue, The Zone, on Thursday.

