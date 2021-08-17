Kaunda Selisho

A recent comment by Morning Live host Simphiwe Ncongwana has sparked a debate on colourism.



In a clip shared on social media, Ncongwana wraps up an interview on the SABC2 news show with Karabo Nkuna and Portia Hlongwane.

“Ladies, we thank you so much for your time and well done for so beautifully depicting and representing both narratives that dark skin is beautiful and light skin is much more beautiful,” he said.

What I saw on Morning Live this morning. pic.twitter.com/1l5VeJfQoJ — Kayise (@ntombi_jb) August 15, 2020

Though the video has since made its way to Facebook and Instagram, it was originally shared by Twitter user @ntombi_jb who received over 900 comments and 4,400 retweets on the post.

Social media reacts to Morning Live clip

“Much more, haibo,” commented Sihle Zwane on Facebook, while Kimberly Botha said “English mistake relax… He wanted to say just as beautiful.”

Those who left comments on the Facebook post containing the video were in two minds about the issue. Some felt as though it was a simple mistake while others believed colourism was at play.

The same could be said for Twitter comments about the Morning Live clip.

I disagree. He's been an anchor for quite some time now, we can assume he's cognoscenti of articulating himself live without nerves affecting his diction. As an anchor, he has to be.— Sad Sakura (@blythe_buhle) August 15, 2020

No, a slip of the tongue such as this warrants questioning. It is around such sensitive topics wherein we should be mindful of the lexicon utilized in expressing ourselves or what is required. Plus regardless of it being possibly a mistake that shouldn't negate its messiness.— Sad Sakura (@blythe_buhle) August 15, 2020

READ NEXT: Makhadzi and Sho Madjozi comparison sparks colourism debate

Some even alluded to the fact that Ncongwana may have chosen to phrase his statement like that because of his own skin complexion.

You can't have a shakeyn English n happen to be light skin— Dr MP #NcikaziBall (@PMTOGU01) August 15, 2020

honestly, akho mistake nganto apha. People believe that light skin is more beautiful vele.— Makazi_Ka_Khunga (@SangaWasie) August 15, 2020

Social media users who brushed it off as a mistake were even accused of taking that position on Ncongwana’s comment in the Morning Live clip based on their own skin complexion.

???????????? says the light skinned girl ! Girl stop ✋????— Ellie (@nyashella) August 15, 2020

Says the "yellow female"— ????NaMaphanga???????????????? (@KhethiweMaphan1) August 15, 2020

Ncongwana has not yet addressed the controversy.

What is colourism?

Colourism is officially defined as prejudice or discrimination against individuals with a dark skin tone, typically among people of the same ethnic or racial group.



It is believed to be the root cause of dysmorphia associated with one’s skin tone that often leads to skin bleaching and other practices in an effort to look as white as possible. Colourism is also believed to have advanced the careers of certain people within in ethnic group over the careers of others based on their skin tone.

READ NEXT: The darker side of colourism