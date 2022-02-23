DStv’s new changes anger subscribers

Kgomotso Phooko

South Africans are angered after DStv announced that it will disable multiple users on its DStv Now app.

This means that there will be no sharing of passwords on multiple devices – only one device can stream at a time. People took to Twitter to express their anger at the changes.

Users complained that DStv is ripping people off and that the latest move by the satellite TV service is a bad business decision. Others said the decision is driven by greed and that the entertainment provider is worried that it is losing subscribers.

@AlisterSouth said despite being with the platform for years, he will cancel his subscription.

I’ve had @dstv since 2004, I’m going to cancel my subscription because you are only allowing 1 device to stream at a time ???????????? I don’t care what inconvenience I have to face to watch SA sport. Your monopoly won’t last much longer.— Alister (@AlisterSouth) February 22, 2022

People like @TebogoSeatlholo2 said he is only a DStv subscriber for its sport channels. He is now looking for other streaming platforms, so he can cancel his subscription and continue watching sport.

Is there anyway we can watch sports especially European leagues without using @DStv because if there is then I can cancel my dstv subscription and watch movies on Netflix?— Tebogo Seatlholo (@TebogoSeatlhol2) February 22, 2022

Cancellani le nonsense @DStv has for a long time been ripping people off ????????its their arrogance for me ???????? https://t.co/VwcySyfc5G— Mcebo Nkosinathi Ndlovu (@NGONYAAMA) February 22, 2022

Guess all my tenants are getting evicted https://t.co/yD1t2gubYC— Duma Sisulu (@Duma_Sisulu) February 23, 2022

Another social media user said they cancelled their subscription a year ago and moved to Netflix.

I cancelled my @DStv subscription last year and has been watching my sport on @hesgoalme and I have been saving R600 every month. for my entertainment I subscribe to @netflix I have been very happy. No Anaconda movies and no repeating of boring old movies. #DstvMustFall https://t.co/yKQdkos0BH— SQUEALER???? (@IamSquealer) February 22, 2022

@Gee_Kites says that this change will be detrimental to DStv’s business.

DSTV is trying their best to go out of business. https://t.co/iKk7v5yPab— Angelo Gee Hlophe (@Gee_Kites) February 22, 2022

For more information about the changes you can visit DStv’s page.

