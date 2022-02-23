DStv’s new changes anger subscribers

South Africans are angered after DStv announced that it will disable multiple users on its DStv Now app.
This means that there will be no sharing of passwords on multiple devices – only one device can stream at a time. People took to Twitter to express their anger at the changes.
Users complained that DStv is ripping people off and that the latest move by the satellite TV service is a bad business decision. Others said the decision is driven by greed and that the entertainment provider is worried that it is losing subscribers.
@AlisterSouth said despite being with the platform for years, he will cancel his subscription.
People like @TebogoSeatlholo2 said he is only a DStv subscriber for its sport channels. He is now looking for other streaming platforms, so he can cancel his subscription and continue watching sport.
Another social media user said they cancelled their subscription a year ago and moved to Netflix.
@Gee_Kites says that this change will be detrimental to DStv’s business.
