The Wife: Who is Hlomu’s baby daddy?

Episodes four to six of The Wife on Showmax are live and as usual, fans started streaming the series from 5am on Thursday morning to see what happens next in the life of the newly released Zandile (Khanyi Mbau).

Warning: spoilers ahead.



The series picks up as she adjusts to life in the home looking after her children who, until this point, were under the impression that she had died many years ago and therefore have a hard time accepting her return.

We also get to find out what is going on with Hlomu who fainted at the end of episode three. We find out what many had suspected was true – Hlomu is pregnant.

Despite having only slept with Hlomu once, a day before she finds out that she is pregnant Qhawe is somehow convinced that he is the father of her baby. Does he not know how conception timelines work?



The same question goes for the entire production team who saw nothing wrong with Hlomu’s friend and colleague noticing that she’s “glowing” so early on in her pregnancy.



If Hlomu is already pregnant, that rules Qhawe out as the father because it takes some time for your body to build up enough human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) to register on a pregnancy test. hCG is sometimes referred to as the pregnancy hormone.



If a test is detecting a pregnancy, only her husband Mqhele and her ex Sandile could possibly be the father of this particular pregnancy she is carrying.



Hlomu and her twin brother Langa then try to do the conception maths to figure out who the father of Hlomu’s baby is, only for her to decide that the baby is her husband’s child.

At this point by next week Hlomu could give birth phela anything is possible with inspired #TheWifeShowmax pic.twitter.com/W8eO4kyFWP— ARCHIE (@phorriehd) February 24, 2022

Viewers also got to find out what happened to the Zulu brothers who were arrested by the police commissioner who wants to know what happened to his missing wife.

If you recall, the police commissioner’s wife was murdered by Mandisa (Zikhona Sodlaka) after she began an affair with Mandisa’s husband Nqoba (Abdul Khoza). In an effort to cover up Mandisa’s crime, the brothers got rid of the body of the commissioner’s wife.

Mandisa and Zandile’s hate for Hlomu is super disgusting ???? #TheWifeShowmax— Your Marshmallow. (@MissQangule) February 24, 2022

As the Zulu brothers languish in jail, there is a power vacuum left at the taxi association which the devious Majola brothers immediately try to fill.

The question about how the fake Zandile (Lerato Mvelase) fares in jail also gets answered as we see the character encounter more people who know that she is not the real Zandile.



All the aforementioned scenarios come to a head as the commissioner hides the whereabouts of the Zulu brothers. It is not long before their hard-working lawyer finds them with the help of Qhawe and gets them out of jail.

Next week Hlomu will be heavily pregnant #TheWifeShowmax pic.twitter.com/34wcWjMmQc— Zamathole. S (@Zamathole14) February 24, 2022

They arrive to a slew of issues at the taxi association after the Majola brothers have stirred the pot, therefore casting doubt in Nkosana’s ability to lead.



Their plans to take over are quickly thwarted when Nkosana appoints Nqoba as his proxy only for the rest of the association to back his decision, much to the annoyance of the Majola brothers.

In addition to dealing with the knock to his reputation after his arrest, Nkosana has to deal with Nomsa (Lerato Mvelase) changing her mind about taking Zandile’s place in jail after his inability to stay in contact with her and fulfill his promise after her jail stay.



The last episode ends on a somewhat sombre note as Hlomu avoids another beating by telling Mqhele that she is pregnant. Pregnant with a baby she wasn’t even sure she was going to keep.

Everytime Hlomu is in hospital, she wakes up and there’s a different man by her bedside. Never her man????#TheWifeShowmax pic.twitter.com/sr2iPDg7kV— Abongile Ndonga ???? (@Happy_Lonwabo) February 24, 2022

Episodes four to six of season two of The Wife are currently streaming on Showmax.

The Wife breaks its own Showmax record

As the latest episodes aired on Thursday, Showmax revealed that the show has broken its own record with three times as many first-day viewers as it initially secured.

“#TheWifeShowmax also topped the Twitter trends list on Thursday, as the first three episodes of Season 2 dropped on Showmax, with Zandile, Hlomu, Nkosana, and Qhawe all trending in the top 10,” said Showmax.

Inspired by Dudu Busani-Dube’s bestseller, Zandile The Resolute, season two of The Wife sees fan favourite Mondli Makhoba step up into the lead male role as Nkosana, who’s finally reunited with the love of his life, Zandile, after breaking her out of jail at the end of season one.