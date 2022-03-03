‘Boer Soek ’n Vrou’: Two girls and a guy, family and a braai

Renate Engelbrecht

In the latest episode of kykNET‘s Boer Soek ’n Vrou, the farmers threw the remaining two girls on their farms in the deep end, letting them shoot, feed cattle, dose sheep and more, whereafter a whole bunch of family and friends arrived to meet them.

After a difficult situation where one of Tyson’s three girls decided not to continue with the Boer Soek ’n Vrou process, things were a bit tense between him and the remaining two girls, Alri and Annelle. Still, meeting his people, Alri said that she could feel the love between them and that it was a good feeling. She felt at home. Annelle was described as a strong woman who shoots straight – someone who knows what she wants.

Tyson’s mother said that it sounds like Annelle likes to take control of things, “which is awesome.” She described Alri as “soft and gentle” and said that what amazed her about both girls, was how confident they were.

Tyson mentioned that there is one girl that stands out for him.

Annelle and Alri on Boer Soek ‘n Vrou. Image: Supplied

For Johan, shooting is an important part of his life and he wanted to show them that side of him, so he took them target shooting. He says he can see himself with both girls, which makes things a little complicated. Even his grandfather agreed, saying that he wouldn’t want to be in Johan’s shoes, having to choose between two lovely ladies.

Johan also took Arina and Liandi to his parents’ farm, where he grew up, and Liandi said it was special to be there. They helped him feed the cattle and saw a bit of his childhood shine through (while braving the strong smell of silage).

At the braai that evening, Arina said she wished that Johan’s friends and family would see that she could fit in on the farm, while Liandi also said she wanted them to see her for who she truly is. Arina later said that the people were all very hospitable and that she never felt like a stranger.

Liandi, Johan and Arina. Image: Supplied

Willem had presenter Marciel Hopkins concerned, as his chosen two ladies are complete opposites. He said that he is still looking for that spark – “something needs to click. That’s what I am looking for.” His family and friends’ opinions are very important to him, he said, adding that he was looking for someone who could also identify with them.

Willem’s family and friends’ comments about the women he chose also didn’t lean towards the one or the other, with some saying Chantel is the one, and others saying Sonja’s the perfect match.

Willem, Chantel and Sonja. Image: Supplied

Petré, the adventurous one, took his two remaining ladies on a motorbike ride to look at the cattle and even dared Bu-Anda to slap one of the cows on the bum, which certainly brought about some chuckles.

He admitted that with the two girls on the farm, he felt like a cat with cream and that he is definitely on the right track to finding love. He also took them to the silos, where they climbed to the top and enjoyed the view across the widespread Free State.

Bu-Anda believed that the braai with Petré’s family and friends would be the make-or-break and at the end of the evening, Petré admitted to feeling a little more attracted to one of the girls.

Lourize, Petré and Bu-Anda. Image: Supplied

For Nelis, the differences between the two remaining girls on his farm became clearer. Margot said that she could already see herself as part of Nelis’ life even before meeting his family and friends, while Esmerélda seemed a little more uncertain.

The two girls were curious to see how Nelis was going to treat them among his family and friends. The meet-the-family-and-friends event, which Nelis referred to as his ‘Boer Soek ‘n Vrou braai’, was rather overwhelming for Esmerélda, who said that the evening drained her energy as everyone wanted to know who she is and where she is from. She was also disappointed with Nelis at one point, as he wasn’t listening to her while she was talking to him, as if his mind was somewhere else.

Margot, Nelis and Esmérlda. Image: Supplied

One can only wonder if there were some stolen moments or eye contact that set hearts on fire…