Real Housewives of Lagos starts next month, meet the cast

We have a premiere date for The Real Housewives of Lagos and we also have the names of the women who will be part of the cast of the hotly anticipated show.

The Real Housewives of Lagos (RHOLagos) will debut exclusively on Showmax on 8 April 2022 and new episodes will go live on the streaming platform every Friday.



Among the cast members will be Carolyna Hutchings, Laura Ikeji, Chioma Ikokwu, Toyin Lawani-Adebayo, Iyabo Ojo and Mariam Timmer.

According to Showmax, RHOLagos follows the opulent lives of six of the most glamorous women in Lagos, Nigeria.

Ladies and gentlemen… them! Time to meet The Real Housewives of Lagos ???? Watch #RHOLagos from 8 April, only on Showmax: https://t.co/NhOUciEYUT pic.twitter.com/VitHVtXygJ — Showmax Naija (@ShowmaxNG) March 15, 2022

Meet the cast of RHOLagos:

Carolyna Hutchings is the CEO of Hutchings Limited, a real estate, oil and gas, and agriculture company.

She is also the founder of Hopeville Foundation, an NGO that caters to women and children. Hutchings is a mother of three beautiful kids. Follow her on Instagram @hrmcarolyna.

Laura Ikeji is a social media influencer under the handle @lauraikeji, author, and entrepreneur. Ikeji is a mother of two, married to former Super Eagles star Christopher Kanu.

Chioma Ikokwu is a lawyer as well as co-founder and CEO of luxury hair brand Good Hair Ltd, and Brass and Copper Restaurant & Lounge.

She also runs a woman-and-children-focused charity called the Goodway Foundation. Chioma has never been married and can be found on Instagram at @chiomagoodhair.

Toyin Lawani-Adebayo (@tiannahsplacempire) is a renowned celebrity stylist, fashion designer, business mogul and CEO of Tiannah’s Place Empire.

She is a mother of three super-talented kids and is married to musician and creative photographer Segun Wealth.

Iyabo Ojo is a famous Nollywood actress, producer, TikTok sensation (@iyaboojofespris), brand influencer, entrepreneur and CEO of Fepris Limited.

Ojo is divorced and a mother of two.

Mariam Timmer is a PR expert and chief executive director at Six Sixteen Agency. She’s the creative director at Lure Fashion Limited, an online retail fashion line, an online content creator under the handle @mariamadeyemitimmer, YouTuber and entrepreneur. Timmer is a mom to a beautiful daughter and married to John Timmer.

The Real Housewives of Lagos | Picture: Supplied

“In true Lagos style, they will be serving up all the high fashion, luxury, drama and power moves the franchise has come to be known and loved for globally,” said Showmax in a statement.

Speaking about the show, Candice Fangueiro, head of content at Showmax Africa, said, “As an African brand, showcasing and telling African stories is at the core of our content production, so we are excited to be partnering with NBCUniversal Formats to bring The Real Housewives of Lagos to our subscribers. The Real Housewives of Durban, now in its second season, has smashed viewing records and delighted fans. Our Nigerian subscribers are in for a treat with the local edition.”

“The Real Housewives of Lagos has long been anticipated by fans of the franchise across Africa, and we’re excited to finally bring it to your screens. The show will explore the rich culture and lifestyle of Africa’s largest megacity, Lagos, through the eyes of six of the city’s most glamorous women. Each of these women is unique, fabulous and watch-worthy. We are certain that our viewers will enjoy the ride,” added Busola Tejumola, executive head of content and West Africa channels at MultiChoice Nigeria.

RHOLagos will be the first Nigerian instalment of the award-winning franchise that is distributed internationally by NBCUniversal Formats, which is part of Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group.

This also marks the 16th international version of The Real Housewives format and the third African adaptation, following the success of The Real Housewives of Johannesburg and Durban, both now streaming on Showmax.



Compiled by Kaunda Selisho