eXposed: Openview to launch new lifestyle channel 

Kaunda Selisho

As part of eMedia’s view to a future of entertainment, the media house’s satellite service is set to get a new lifestyle channel added to its current offering called eXposed.

eMedia describes eXposed as a raw and unfiltered lifestyle, food, music, art and entertainment channel.

“Forget everything you thought you knew, as Openview births a new cultural movement. The channel features content that will not only push boundaries but go beyond conventional television while sparking inclusive conversations entertainingly,” said eMedia in a statement.

“It’s pacey, vibrant, full of energy, and totally on par with the voice of a young, opinionated, motivated, and inspired generation.”

In an effort to tell a range of stories from a raw and unique perspective the channel will house, among other content, the international Viceland content which will showcase a mix of lifestyle, factual, and magazine programmes. Other genres include popular sitcoms and dramas.

Openview viewers can also expect to get access to content showcasing exotic food, art, gripping documentaries, and so much more when eXposed launches.

In addition to Viceland content, eXposed will feature programmes such as Chasing Famous, States of Undress, F**k That’s Delicious, Most Expensivest by 2 Chainz and TMZ on TV, to name a few.

Changes at e

The introduction of eXposed comes along with a range of changes at eMedia that saw some of their channels get pulled from Multichoice’s DStv platform.

eMedia also decided to bring international shows such as Days of Our Lives, Chicago Fire and Chicago PD among others to an end.

Additional changes will herald the end of the eRewind channel which will stop broadcasting from 1 April before eXposed launches on 4 April 2022 on channel 109 on OpenView – the free-to-view direct broadcast satellite television provider.

Openview launched on 15 October 2013 and it carries the “e” suite of networks, SABC networks and several domestic and international channels.

From 11 April onwards, e.tv will also begin airing BET’s sinful drama series Isono.

Described as “provocative and brilliantly crafted,” the hit series was produced by Clive Morris Productions, a production house that has worked frequently with e.tv in the past.

Isono tells the story of a group of people situated in Vosloorus in the East Rand of Johannesburg.

“Viewers will begin by meeting Gabriel who was born into a dysfunctional family, and continuously searches within himself to find the strength to fight against a powerful, evil matriarch, Mother Mary, who will stop at nothing to serve her own needs.”

“Rumour has it that a ruthless figure called Vorster sits on the throne of a criminal empire, yet no one realises that Worster is in fact a woman. This woman is Mary, who hides in plain sight, pretending to be a philanthropic socialite who takes in unwanted delinquent children and cares for them in House of Grae, a centre for “at-risk” youth.”

Behind Mary’s façade lurks a cold-hearted criminal – a woman who is not above fraud, murder, or trafficking children in an illegal adoption ring.

e.tv expects Isono to provoke, entertain, and create a dramatic conspiracy while educating audiences with its astounding moments and themes.

Isono stars renowned and award-winning star-studded talents like Nthati Moshesh as Mother Mary, Rami Chuene as Jumima, and the young man driving the story, Bohang Moeko as Gabriel.



