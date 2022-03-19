‘Big Brother’ meets ‘Love Island’: Moja Love brings new dating show to life

Citizen Reporter

There is no doubt that Moja Love’s new dating show, Lovey Dovey, will trend once it airs with a shocking two-hour debut episode.

Arguably the first for the channel, the show gave Moja Love (DStv channel 157) so much content that what was initially intended to be a show that airs once a week will now air both nights over the weekend and four nights a week.

The Citizen got the chance to view Lovey Dovey in Johannesburg last week, along with the show’s hosts Somizi Mhlongo and Gabisile Tshabalala, as well as some of the show’s contestants – and we are still not sure what to make of it.

Host Gabisile Tshabalala is ready to welcome guests to #LoveyDovey pic.twitter.com/oTcQvpwjdG — MojaLoveTv DStv Channel 157 (@MojaLoveTv) March 18, 2022

What is the premise of the show?

Lovey Dovey is a reality dating show that can be described as a cross between shows like Big Brother and Love Island.

A large number of contestants have left their daily lives to spend time in the Lovey Dovey villa, with the aim of finding their potential husband or wife, in addition to winning a large cash prize and a fancy wedding sponsored by Moja Love.

Where the contestants differ from contestants on your average South African dating show, however, is that they are not afraid to go there.

Prepare to see twerking, making out, fondling polyamory and intense catfights. This is in addition to entanglements, break-ups and make-ups, a bit of back-stabbing and much much more – all in the name of love.

Some of our guests arriving at the #LoveyDovey Launch this Morning. pic.twitter.com/1gHR1h1iJn— MojaLoveTv DStv Channel 157 (@MojaLoveTv) March 18, 2022

Some of the 8 singles hoping to walk away with 500K and a dream wedding… #LoveyDovey pic.twitter.com/F4ABdZNiy6— Mbaliyezwe Ndlela (@mbali_ndlela) March 18, 2022

“Lovey Dovey puts mjolo to the test as 15 contestants contend for the big prize money plus umshado. Set at a picturesque and opulent estate on the banks of the Vaal River, Lovey Dovey sees the contestants manoeuvring the dating space strategically with one aim in mind; to see which couple will end up exchanging vows.”

ALSO READ: ‘Aubrey Tau Mzansi Tycoons’ entrepreneur focused show coming to Moja Love

“Moja Love is truly excited about the premiere broadcast of Lovey Dovey from next Saturday. The channel prides itself in the kind of entertaining content that this show will deliver.

“Viewers must stay glued to their seats to witness the ladies and gentlemen of The Lovey Dovey Mansion as they try to find love amongst each other,” said head of channel at Moja Love Bokani Moyo.

Moja Love Head of Channel @bokanimm is Spotted at the #LoveyDovey Launch pic.twitter.com/EWdttaDl79— MojaLoveTv DStv Channel 157 (@MojaLoveTv) March 18, 2022

“It is no easy feat as they are all hot and they bring something to the table. One moment they are attracted to this person and the next they are sleeping in someone else’s bed, it’s all a game!

“Every day is a mystery in The Lovey Dovey Mansion and Moja Love cannot wait for the viewers to enjoy this intriguing show,” added Moyo.

How will Lovey Dovey work?

Love is in the air and the Lovey Dovey contestants are definitely taking our breath away today!



Azishe! ???????? #LoveyDovey @MojaLoveTv pic.twitter.com/ZoO4if6Zih— DStv (@DStv) March 18, 2022

On Saturday nights, viewers can expect to see participants trying to woo those they are attracted to in the mansion by any means necessary as they play all sorts of exciting games and steal moments of romance.

But, in a twist, on Sunday nights at 10pm, someone will have to leave the Lovey Dovey Mansion in an elimination show that will be broadcast every week, as viewers get closer to finding out who the winning couple is.

“Things get even more heated from Monday to Thursday nights at 10h30 pm, when Moja Love reveals some of the steamiest and naughtiest footage as it brings to light to what happened in Lovey Dovey After Dark, when the contestants forget the cameras are rolling.”

Lovey Dovey starts on Saturday 19 March 2022 at 9pm on DStv channel 157.

WATCH: Ntsiki Mazwai believes Moja Love threw her under the bus

Compiled by Kaunda Selisho