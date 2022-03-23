‘Your family is my family’ – Andile Ncube is a menace

Kaunda Selisho

At this point, most people who began watching Young, African and Famous have finished the first season and are therefore deeply involved with all the cast drama.

Especially the seemingly budding romance between Andile Ncube and Zari Hassan.

To recap, the show is described as ​both a reality series and a real-life soap opera and if you haven’t yet seen the full season, please note that there are full spoilers ahead.

Young, Famous & African follows a group of young, affluent and famous A-list media personalities as they navigate life, love and work while being famous.

The cast features names like South African rapper Nadia Nakai, Nigerian superstar 2Baba, broadcaster Andile Ncube, businesswoman Zari “The Boss Lady” Hassan, media personality Khanyi Mbau and Metro FM DJ Quinton “Naked DJ” Masina.

Other cast members include influencer and footballer Kayleigh Scwark, musician Diamond Platinumz, actress Annie Idibia and stylist Swanky Jerry.

The show was released on 18 March and was made available globally at the same time to more than 214 million subscribers in over 190 countries.

Among the many storylines seen on the show, the most interesting is the budding romance between Zari (who shares two children with Diamond Platinumz) and Andile Ncube (whom Diamond considers a friend).

The first season ended with Andile paying Zari a visit at her home in the evening without knowing that Diamond was there to help put their children to bed.

Their flirtation happens along with the disapproval of their friends who feel as though Andile’s interest in Zari goes against the “bro code.”

Capitalising on the interest in their storyline, Andile Ncube recently teased fans of the show with a picture of himself hugging Zari.

“[Are] you watching #youngfamousandafrican? Drop your flag and let’s see where you [are] watching from?” he asked his followers in the caption.

Andile’s long-time friend Dr Musa Mthombeni poked fun at his friend as he usually does online and commented “​​father of 18 instantly. love it for you,” making light of the fact that both Andile and Zari have quite a few children respectively.

“My charmer boy friend doing what he does best. Charm the ladies,” added fellow broadcaster Mpho Letsholonyane.

“Weeeeee,” exclaimed Andile’s ex Rosette Ncwana (who also appeared briefly on the show).

But it was Diamond Platinumz and Andile’s exchange in the comment section that caught everyone’s attention.

“You snitched on me Andile …Out of all, Damn friends,” commented Diamond along with a crying emoji, to which Andile responded “@diamondplatnumz yo! Easy, we spoke about this… I love you like a brother. Your family is my family.”

The exchange left fans both in awe and in stitches and now, the question about whether or not we get to see Young, Famous and African season two remains top of mind for many.