Mr and Mrs Mseleku to star in popular telenovela

The Mseleku family seems to be enjoying fame. Hot on the heels of their Real Housewives of Durban debut, Musa and Thobile Mseleku are set to secure the bag by dipping their toes into the acting pool.

The couple is expected to grace e.tv screens when they appear on KwaZulu-Natal-based telenovela, Durban General. The reality TV stars are set to join Durban Gen in April.

According to Phil Mphela, the 31-year-old radio personality and businessman will be given minor roles and will appear in only two episodes.

Reality tv stars, Musa and MaKhumalo Mseleku will appear on two episodes of the @etv telenovela in April. #DurbanGen airs weekdays at 18h30#KgopoloReports pic.twitter.com/5t5UIKLDOP — Kgopolo (@PhilMphela) March 23, 2022

Durban Gen follows the trials, tribulations, triumphs, heartbreaks, betrayals and bonds experienced by the fictional staff of Durban General hospital. The telenovela is in its second season and the show began airing on e.tv in 2020.

Thobile Khumalo-Mseleku and her husband Musa Mseleku are no strangers to television screens since the airing of their own reality show titled Uthando Nesthembu (Love and Polygamy), which features Mseleku’s three other wives. On the show, the family has given Mzansi a glimpse into their real lives, but people are now wondering how they will be after getting into character on Durban Gen?

Musa Mseleku and his four wives. Picture: Instagram

Thobile recently joined the cast of Real Housewives of Durban season two which is currently streaming on Showmax with new episodes weekly.

However, tweeps did not respond kindly to the announcement made by Phil Mphela. Some had some not-so-nice opinions about the new venture for the Mseleku family.

“Thixo. By the end of the year, they’ll be on each and every programme in this country pushing their polygamy agenda,” one tweep said.

“If we don’t see them on Uthando Nesthembu we see them on this other show on SABC1, when we don’t see them on that show we see them on RHOD now we are going to see them on Durban Gen. Sifelani Nkosiyami [what are we suffering for, God] but anyways congratulations to them,” another tweeted.

I wonder how the other wives feel with Thobile busy with the husband alone…— Boitumelo L (@Tumi_MrsL) March 23, 2022

Musa features in his show

Musa was born and raised in Mzumbe, Kwa-Madlala, in 1975. He is a proclaimed self-made businessman and reality TV star. He is popularly known for his polygamous lifestyle.

He even secured his own show called Mnakwethu which he described as an emotional and empowering reality show that gives married men a chance to overcome the fear of introducing polygamy to their current wife/wives.