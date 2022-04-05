7de Laan celebrates 22 years on television

Renate Engelbrecht

7de Laan, one of SABC2’s longest running soapies celebrated its 22nd birthday on 4 April and with that comes a lot of nostalgia considering all that has taken place since the launch of its first season.

Do you remember the days of Bart, Jan-Hendrik, Dezi, Tiaan, Marko, George and the colourful Paula van der Lecque and her dear Altus, whom she always so lovingly referred to as Altie?

What about the couple, Wilmien and Zac?

Or Oubaas and Hilda in their little flat up the stairs and Hilda’s special friendship with Oppiekoffie’s owner, Charmaine?

And, of course the rivals, Gita McGregor and Madel Terreblanche’s husband’s love child, Sandra Stutterheim?

Now in its 23rd season, the soapie – which was key in launching the careers of many talented actors, including the likes of Neil Sandilands, Donnalee Roberts, Angelique Gerber, Reandi Grey and more has certainly come a long way and it is one of South Africa’s number one Afrikaans soapies by viewership.

It continues to entertain its viewers, catalysing conversation and tolerance around important social issues. In recent months, conversation about Alzheimer’s disease was encouraged and numerous other important topics have been included in the soapie’s storyline and scripts from day one.

“As society still deeply depends on television for entertainment, news, education, culture and the likes, we’re humbled to still find a space in which we can tell important stories that viewers are excited to watch and engage with, especially when they have a plethora of content to choose from,” says Thandi Ramathesele, Executive Producer of 7de Laan.

Starting out as a soapie with largely studio-based shoots, 7de Laan has been including frequent location shoots lately, as well as dialogue from places and cities in and around South Africa. It is reflective of communities across the country, which many viewers can identify with.

Every 7de laan season has its highlights – be it new love, death, wedding bells or simply finding a place to belong in the popular place called Hillside.

Here’s to many more years of drama and relatable storylines on 7de Laan.