Niel Sandilands, Kai Luke Brümmer star in intriguing new drama on M-Net

Renate Engelbrecht

In a homegrown tale of good versus evil, a range of talented actors, including the likes of Netflix’s popular Sweet Tooth’s Niel Sandilands provide a cinematic new family-centred drama, flighting on M-Net on 2 June.

Viewers can prepare to explore the crossroads where the ordinary meets the extraordinary in an eight-part drama series which is said to mix black comedy, suspense, crime, romance, sexiness and music while focusing on the unlikely reconnecting of a father and his children.

Through the Greyling family, Desert Rose tells the story of the disenfranchised and the forgotten in a South African desert town.

The drama – which is proof that good (family) trees can bear bad fruit – is set on a remote farm in the Northern Cape and it is an evocative, emotional, quirky drama, rooted in character.

When the young son of an absent father refuses a request from the family’s benefactor to go fishing, a long-time agreement is broken.

But, the debt won’t disappear and someone has to pay.

This sets off a series of events as the family is forced to confront the consequential chaos.

In the series, Niel Sandilands is joined by various celebrated, as well as up-and-coming actors, including 7de Laan’s Amalia Uys, Moffie’s Kai Luke Brümmer, Die Boekklub’s Christia Visser and Roeline Daneel, Recipes for Love and Murder’s Tinarie van Wyk Loots, Kompleks and Redeeming Love’s Daniah de Villiers, Four Corners’ Brendan Daniels, Spud’s Ben Voss, Blitz Patrollie’s Tracy Lee Olivier, Trackers’ Inge Beckmann, Suidooster and Arendsvlei’s Danny Ross, Legacy’s Craig Urbani, Raised by Wolves’ Melt Sieberhagen and Tali’s Baby Diary’s David Viviers.

“It is a love letter to the misfit; to loss, loneliness and eccentricity; to broken relationships – and to South Africa itself” which has been inspired by Americana. Think highways, diners and gas stations.

Desert Rose premiers on M-Net (DStv channel 101) on Thursday, 2 June at 20:30 and will be available on Catch Up.