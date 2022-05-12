Surprise! Justin Timberlake has a role in Jessica Biel’s new limited series ‘Candy’

Lerato Maimela

American actress and producer Jessica Biel has employed her husband, American musician and actor Justin Timberlake on a new exciting project which airs on Hulu.

During an appearance Jessica made earlier this week on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, she admitted that she would like to get into business with her husband and work together on either a movie or a television series.

“We often talk about that. We do. We want to play adversaries or opposite sides. No one wants to see the other (option in which they are in a relationship onscreen). That doesn’t go over very well. It’s not often done well,” said Biel.

It was recently revealed that the producer, as well as her husband, have entered into the television entertainment industry together after Biel’s five-part series Candy introduced Justin Timberlake as a special guest during Thursday’s episode, playing the character of Steven Deffibaugh, the Collin County investigator assigned to the case of the untimely death of Betty Gore.

The limited series is set in the 1970s and uncovers the life and crimes of Candy Montgomery who is played by Jessica Biel, a woman who is accused of murdering one of her best friends and a fellow parishioner at the local church which they both attended.

Since 9 May, a new episode of the five-part series has been released each day, making the episode released on Friday, 15 May the series finale.

Biel and Timberlake have been married for almost a decade and will celebrate their 10th anniversary in October. The pair tied the knot in 2012, and have since raised four beautiful children namely Silas who is seven, and Phineas who turns two in July.

When the producer was asked how she and Justin have maintained their relationship for this long, Jessica responded by saying that her husband has taught her that the key to a happy and long marriage would be to keep dating.

“Well, I’ll have to give Justin the credit at this moment, for this one thing that he always says to me. ‘We might be married, but we have to keep dating’, and it’s so true,” said Biel.