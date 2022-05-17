‘Boer Soek ’n Vrou’ couple’s honeymoon turns into a babymoon

Renate Engelbrecht

The Boer Soek ’n Vrou farmer, Niel Bruwer, and his pregnant wife, Chereze, were one of five couples who got engaged after the 13th season of the popular Afrikaans matchmaker series. They got married in January and are now expecting their first child.

With the uncertainty that came with Covid-19 and of course, a farmer’s responsibilities, the couple had to postpone their honeymoon and now, the honeymoon has turned into a babymoon. Niel and Chereze announced that they were pregnant in February and have since been planning for their little family of three.

ALSO READ: ‘Boer Soek ’n Vrou’s’ Niel and Chereze are expecting

The planning evidently included a trip overseas and on 8 May, the Boer Soek ’n Vrou farmer shared a photo of him and his wife at the airport, en route to Singapore.

“And so we embark on our first trip across the big borders as a married couple and our honeymoon has turned into a babymoon,” he wrote on Instagram. “Today I am grateful to take you, my wife, with me on our first journey of exploration.”

From bathing in the sun with coconuts to indulging in Asian sunsets, the couple are clearly enjoying their time away.

“To one incredible day with you,” Niel wrote in another post, with a photo of them posing in front of the unique rock formations at Khao Phing Kan. “My soul smiles when I hear you laugh like I did today.”

“Every day with you is a feast,” Chereze wrote on her Instagram about their visit to Khao Phing Kan, “but today was one for the books once again. Thank you, my love! I appreciate you and love you very much.”

The Boer Soek ’n Vrou couple have just celebrated four months of being married. “Here’s to four months’ fun and adventure with you on our tricycle. Thank you, my wife, for every step you take with me in our team of almost three. You are an ironwoman and I know you are going to be the best mother for our little peamouse. I am blessed out of my socks,” Niel wrote on their four-month anniversary.

Chereze commented by saying that she and “little peamouse” are so privileged to have Niel as a husband and father. “Love you forever and a day!”