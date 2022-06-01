New ‘Winnie The Pooh’ movie for adults to release later this year

Kaunda Selisho

Disturbing new images of an upcoming film has taken one of the most beloved characters in animation history and given them a dark twist.

The images are from a film called Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, and it will look at a world in which the beloved bear (or at least someone in his likeness) becomes a monstrous murderer.

According to Newsweek, only a few images and details about the film have been publicly revealed thus far. Details like a brief outline of the plot, which will follow a group of young people in a house who are being attacked by a group of killers.

This group of killers are versions of Winnie the Pooh characters and one of the published stills from the film shows a tusked version of Piglet.

Bloodydisgusting.com reports that the film’s IMDb page currently only reveals that Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey’ is a “horror retelling of the famous legend of Winnie the Pooh.”

Because the film is based on a beloved Disney character, many have wondered if the film’s producers have the greenlight from the corporation to use his likeness.

Bloodydisgusting.com further reports that the film is not related to Disney in any way, shape or form.

A still shot from ‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey’ | Picture: Jagged Edge Productions via iMDb

The publication further reports that the film can go ahead without any copyright or licensing issues because “the classic story entered the public domain at the start of this year, which means anyone and everyone is now free to do with Pooh as they please.”

The film was made by Jagged Edge Productions, a British company that – according to Newsweek – creates straight-to-VOD horrors with film credits like Dinosaur Hotel, The Legend of Jack and Jill, and The Curse of Humpty Dumpty.

The people on the cast don’t have any major acting credits to their name and features names like Amber Doig-Thorne, Maria Taylor, and Danielle Scott

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey will be released sometime later this year.