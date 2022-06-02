WATCH: All South Africans can relate to this hilarious ad after petrol price increase

Renate Engelbrecht

Actor, director and writer, Bennie Fourie and his sit-down comedian, musician friend, Bouwer Bosch started working on films and “other fun stuff” in 2014. What seemed rather simple at the time, quickly evolved into them creating funny skits for companies like King Price Insurance, and not long after that they aired their first television ad, Sexy to a tractor.

The recent King Price ad that tied in with fuel prices going up was brilliantly relatable to South Africans’ predicament and had the whole country replaying and re-sharing it all over.

Bennie says: “What started out as a fun gig turned into a business.

“We opened an ad agency, Freckle Creative. We kept playing, got more clients and, drum roll, we just received the news that two of our ads made the top 10 in South Africa’s YouTube ad leaderboard for 2021.”

He says that they just wanted to make funny stuff.

PHOTO: Actress Mila Guy spills the beans on her new boo

Here are some of the most hilarious ads they’ve come up with so far:

From impressively long braai utensils and social distancing to testicles and morning skin routines, get ready to be entertained.

Freckle Creative has also done a couple of ads for lekkeslaap.co.za. One had kids singing the months of the year according to mom’s holiday plans, while another featured a family longing for a beach holiday, making the most of a sunny day at home in the funniest ways possible.

Working with Dermal Health, the creative magicians, Bennie Fourie and Bouwer Bosch came up with even more clever storylines and ideas, including the likes of Zetske van Pletzen and Bobbie van Jaarsveld as actors for the advertisements.

One ad sees a family being torn apart by the mother’s intense morning skin routine, while another has manly men openly faffing about their bro’s baby soft cheeks.

Bennie and Bouwer’s clever puns and wordplays make for some of the funniest ads out there – ads that South Africans can relate to in more than one way, making it authentically local and rather refreshing.