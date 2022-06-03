‘Bewonder & Bewaar met Bonné de Bod’ to air on kykNET in July

Renate Engelbrecht

Known for their impressive and informative documentary films, STROOP: Journey into the rhino horn war, and Kingdoms Van Vuur: Ys & Feëverhale, the producer and director duo, Bonné de Bod and Susan Scott bring viewers yet another nature show. Bewonder & Bewaar met Bonné de Bod will air on kykNET from 10 July 2022 and promises to keep things interesting.

The award-winning director, Susan Scott is at the head of the series’ imagery and text.

Together, she and Bonné have filmed all over the world – in Africa, Asia, Europe, the North Pole, as well as North and South America.

For the Bewonder & Bewaar met Bonné de Bod series, the team captured various wildlife researchers on camera in well-known wildlife areas in South Africa, Namibia and Argentina.

While they are known for their ability to access difficult and isolated terrains, Bonné is also known for her ability to put conservation scientists, wildlife vets and researchers at ease in front of the often rather intimidating cameras.

Themes to look forward to in new series:

Wild Dogs

The Kruger’s wild dogs have captured the heart of state vet, Dr Louis van Schalkwyk.

Bonné talks to him about the reasons why he is so interested in them and sees lifesaving technology which he helped develop, in action.

Bonné de Bod and Dr Louis van Schalkwyk with a snared wild dog in the Kruger. Image: Susan Scott

Pumas

Dr Emiliano Donadio, a puma researcher, is alerted by a trap deep inside the Patagonian canyon.

He and Bonné race through difficult terrain to collar the puma for science observations.

IVF and threatened species

Dr Morné de la Rey shows Bonné how he uses IVF and stem cell technology to do what was thought impossible, bringing back species from extinction.

Desert lions

Namibia’s desert-adapted lions are a natural treasure of note. Dr Philip Stander and Bonné find ground-breaking discoveries on the Skeleton Coast.

Bonné de Bod and Dr Philip ‘Flip’ Stander searching for Desert Lions Namib Desert on Bewonder & Bewaar. Image: Susan Scott

Fynbos

Bonné digs deeper, exploring this South African marvel further with Dr Martina Treurnicht, who reveals an amazing word of Fynbos in the Cape.

Guanacos

Bonné was curious about why Darwin was so infatuated with Guanacos and decided to visit Patagonia for more answers.

She joins researcher, Emanuel Galetto who attempts to collar one, but the famous winds make it hard.

Penguins

Researcher Albert Snyman shares some penguin-related insights with Bonné on the remote Dassen island.

At the same time, he and his team from SANCCOB implant African penguins with transponders for vital research.

Walking in the Namibian desert. Image: Susan Scott

Bewonder & Bewaar met Bonné de Bod will air on kykNET (DStv channel 144) from Sunday, 10 July at 8PM.

The series will also be available on DStv Catch Up.