‘An abuser interviewing a victim’ – Mohale’s Showmax special elicits mixed reactions

Showmax has just wrapped the Showmax Original Mohale: On the Record, a tell-all interview between Somizi Mhlongo’s ex-husband Mohale Motaung and Aldrin Sampear, and viewers are in two minds about the upcoming special.

Part of viewers’ apprehension lies with the fact that Mohale will be interviewed by a self-confessed former perpetrator of gender-based violence, Aldrin Sampear. Another part stems from how long they will have to wait to see the special, which airs in August.

Sampear is the host of Unfiltered on SABC 3 and the drive-time show Beyond The Headline on SAFM. He has, in the past admitted to having physically abused former partners, owing his actions to his upbringing and misunderstanding of masculinity.

“Mohale and his husband Somizi Mhlongo became the poster couple for gay marriage in South Africa when their Safta-nominated 2020 wedding special, Somizi & Mohale: The Union, was labelled ‘The Union of the Year; and set a then-record for the most first-day views on Showmax,” said the streaming service in a statement.

A statement that married couples in the queer community may take issue with.

Somizi and Mohale’s relationship was also a central focus on season four of the former’s show, Living The Dream With Somizi, which won the 2020 Safta for Best Structured or Docu-Reality Show.

“As a queer person, their union has been a celebration of what many would love to achieve but, because of societal norms, have struggled to. Some of us even lived our fantasies through their love story and became invested in it,” commented Sampear.

Living The Nightmare

While Somizi was living the dream, Mohale seemed to have been living a nightmare, as the fairytale union of ‘Somhale’ started to unravel after the audio of an off-the-record interview with Mohale was leaked in August 2021.

The audio contained a slew of shocking allegations, including allegations of how Somizi physically abused him.

Mohale Motaung is set to tell all about his marriage to Somizi when he sits down with Aldirn Sampear on Showmax’s ‘Mohale: On the Record’ | Picture: Supplied

“Much has been said about the impact of these allegations on Somizi, who took time off from Idols and Metro FM as a result, but is now back on the cover of True Love this month and sharing his side of the story in Living the Dream With Somizi season five – currently streaming on Showmax.

“But much less has been said about how the alleged abuse, the leak, and the pending divorce has impacted Mohale.”

Sampear has billed the sit-down as an opportunity to hear Mohale’s version of their union, and now, its cracks.

“A lot has been said about me, both true and untrue,” began Mohale, before adding, “I initially had no intentions to publicly speak of the events that have occurred, due to an agreement I had with the other parties involved. But when the agreement was dishonoured by the other party, it became paramount that I tell my truth as I know it.”

“With all the misinformation in the public domain, it is my responsibility to correct any propaganda as I represent not only myself, but those that may have experienced a story similar to mine. I would also like people to truly get to know me for who I am, as opposed to who they have assumed me to be.”

And incase you’re wondering why Showmax chose to greenlight the special…

“Having told the story of the wedding, we wanted to explore everything that followed,” said Candice Fanguiero, head of content at Showmax.

“Living The Dream With Somizi season five is currently the most popular title on Showmax but it’s just one perspective, so we’re now adding Mohale’s voice so he can speak for himself in this special.”

Mohale: On the Record is being produced by Teddy Geldart’s Dopezuluboi Productions, which is the same production company that scored a 2021 Safta nomination for Lebo M: Coming Home, and is responsible for season five of Living The Dream With Somizi.

The special will premiere on 4 August 2022, first on Showmax.