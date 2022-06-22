Somizi ‘asks’ Andile Mpsiane for R5 mil loan to pay his tax debts

Sandisiwe Mbhele

The latest episode of season five of Living The Dream With Somizi (LTDWS) saw the media personality getting money advice from his famous friend Shauwn ‘Mamkhize’ Mkhize.

Visiting Mamkhize at her lavish mansion in Durban, estimated to be worth a whopping R25 million, the friends discussed Somizi’s troubles with SARS and Mohale Moutan,g while preparing for an all-white party at Max’s Lifestyle in Umlazi.

According to a report by Sunday World in May, Somizi owes the tax man R3.5 million in tax debt outstanding since 2014.

Somizi asked Mamkhize how he should pay back the money, the documents he needs, and also asked for the contact services the businesswoman has to resolve his divorce and his SARS matter.

Somizi said Mamkhize has been very helpful in this regard. The Idols SA judge joked, and asked if Andile Mpsiane, Mamkhize’s son, could lend him R5 million, as he is aware of how expensive her lawyers are.

In 2014, Mamkhize owed SARS R65 million in personal income tax, however her legal team managed to get the amount revised down in 2019, agreeing to a R16 million payment.

During the episode, Somizi all but confirmed the reports that he does in fact owe SARS over R3 million. His furniture was recently auctioned off in an attempt to get the funds he owed for failing to pay the R3.5 million in debt.

Some of the items auctioned off from Somizi’s home included kitchen appliances such as a fridge, washing machine and dishwasher, cutlery and crockery.

The reality show then delved into the matter of his daughter Bahumi wanting to change her surname once again.

Somizi and Bahumi had this discussion over lunch, as she wants to change her surname to her father’s, however, she doesn’t believe in engaging her ancestors to do so, as she is more drawn to her Christian beliefs.

In traditional customs in order for Somizi to pave the way for him to settle the matter of owing “damages” to Palesa Madisakwane’s family for impregnating her out of wedlock, he had to perform rites and rituals.

Bahumi said she respects the traditional customs but she needs to understand why she is doing it.

“It is not necessarily something I believe in, even though umsebenzi ngikhona ( in ceremonies I am there), I do it for you because I honour you and respect it, but we believe different things, “ she informed her father.

She added that she wants to do things her way, something her mother is not happy about it. Somizi says he never wants to impose tradition and culture on her, and respects her beliefs.

However, he said there will be a time when she is going to need and learn to lean on her ancestors.

“Life will humble you, when your ancestors call you and come, you will have no choice but hear the calling,” he said.

The cookbook author reiterated that a surname can not be changed so easily, they have to communicate with the ancestors to welcome her.

“Whether you believe them or not, there is a part they are playing in your life.”