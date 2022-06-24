‘uBettina Wethu’ returns for season 2 with a fresh face

Citizen Reporter

uBettina Wethu (Our Betty), the quirky, smart wannabe executive who won the hearts of thousands of South African soap aficionados, is back.

Streamed exclusively on Viu, lovers of the series will once again be able to reconnect with the girl whose dramas, loves, intrigues, and struggles to be accepted made her the person to watch. And Viu guarantees her fans will find lots more drama and intrigue as the new season unfolds.

Season 2 started with a bang – introducing fresh faces to the key roles of Bettina (Kamogelo Molatlhoe), who previously appeared on ETV’s Rhythm City and The Wife on Showmax), Dingaan (Lunga Shabalala, a former presenter on SABC3’s Man Cave and who had a long-running role on Mzansi Magic’s The River), Zaza (Itumeleng Bokaba, who played Mampho on e.TV’s Rhythm City) and the introduction of Betty’s new love interest, Duma (Hungani Ndlovu, known for his role as Romeo on e.TV’s Scandal).

Bettina Sikhakane, now an accounts manager at a brand management firm Nubia, has made some progress towards her dreams of owning and running her own business, but she finds herself seeking more financial freedom and starting life as an independent woman.

But the question that fans will be asking is whether her obsession with Dingaan Jiyane will go anywhere. and just what role will his half-brother Duma play in her love life? Viewers can expect their hero to juggle new moral dilemmas. – Citizen reporter