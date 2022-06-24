‘First Love’ – What comes after?

Thami Kwazi

Love stories come a dime a dozen but never fail to interest. In theatres from today, is a sweet love story about a high school boy Jim (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) who falls in love with a popular girl (Sydney Park) in his school.

Jim’s love and feelings for Ann are intense and seem a little too mature for a young man his age, prompting her mom to encourage her to focus on applying to university and letting go of what she perceives as a distracting boyfriend.

Ann listens to her mom and this leads to problems in an innocent, pure relation- ship. On the other hand, Jim’s parents, played by Diane Kruger and Jeffrey Donovan, are going through a rough marital patch and endless financial problems.

The movie is a juxtaposition of two love stories from differing generations, demonstrating the power of unconditional love and unending support. The message is clear: Love is just that: love! Hero Fiennes Tiffin plays the role of a slightly melancholy teenager well.

Info

Movie: First Love

Genre: Romance, Drama

Director: AJ Edwards

Producer: Nadine de Barros, AJ Edwards, Lucas Jarach, Henry Kittredge, Henry Briggs Kittredge

Writer: AJ Edwards

Runtime: 1h 35m

Classification: 13 DS

The actor, who’s the nephew of Ralph and Joseph Fiennes, has made a name for himself in the teen love genre with previous movies like After and After we collided which propelled him to success and heartthrob status, usually playing a bad boy with loads to hide.

His character in this flick is open, naive, and always hopeful. It’s a bit of a slow burner and you may ask yourself when it’s going to get to the point, but that particular “aha moment” is towards the end. Expect to walk out of the cinema feeling peaceful.