Viewers not impressed with ‘Op my Eish!’ bachelor’s Playboy Mansion behaviour

Some viewers have complained that the television show ‘Op my Eish’ is an embarrassment, and that it perpetuates patriarchy and forces women to be submissive.

Afrikaans speaking viewers were especially upset after what seems to be one of their favourite contestants on the programme, was ‘voted out’.

Op My Eish! is an Afrikaans romantic reality series where an Afrikaans celebrity “auditions” women to be his girlfriend.

Actor Neels van Jaarsveld was the celebrity looking for love in the first season of Op my Eish! He ended up with Florinda Hearn, a beauty therapist from Randfontein. The couple have since broken up.

The man on Afrikaans viewers’ lips this time though, is current bachelor Francois Jacobs. Viewers feel that his behaviour on the television show is too promiscuous and that he is playing with the girls’ feelings.

These reactions come after the latest episode aired last week where 26-year-old Juane Bekker, a radiographer from Roodepoort was ‘voted off the show.’

Even though the brunette beauty was sent home, she doesn’t agree with viewers that his behaviour is ‘too loose’.

Speaking to Netwerk24 Juane said she realised Francois’ love language is affection.

“He is just someone who shows his emotions and that he cares by holding your hand and showing he is present when you talk to him. So, I do not think it has always been very easy for him to divide his attention that way. I just always kept focused on the connection between us,” she said after leaving the show.

However, the thing that has viewers up in arms is the fact that interactions between the actor and his dates never stay at holding hands. Since the show started, Francois has already shared passionate kisses with at least five of the contestants.

While this promiscuous behaviour doesn’t sit well with some viewers, Juane says she wasn’t bothered by it.

“I think before you go on a show like this, you have to prepare yourself that it could happen, that he will kiss the other ladies and take them on dates and not you. That is the whole purpose of the show,” Juane said.

Don't miss the second-last episode on Thursday 30 June. The last episode of Op my Eish season 2 will air on 7 July 2022 on kykNET (DSvt channel 144).