‘But when is season 3 coming?’ – ‘The Wife’ viewers react to new Showmax special

As viewers wait with bated breath for the highly anticipated third season of The Wife on Showmax. The streaming platform announced a special that will take viewers behind the scenes of the show as production tinkers away at delivering season three set to release in November.

Showmax dropped the trailer for the special titled The Wife: Behind The Veil on Wednesday.

The Wife: Behind The Veil is an eight-part special that takes fans behind the scenes on the hit telenovela to find out more about the Zulu brothers and the women who love them.

The Wife has been a smash hit for the platform after having broken records on Showmax, winning DStv Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Awards and garnering a handful of nominations at the South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas).

“While you wait for Season 3 in November 2022, Behind The Veil brings all your faves back to revisit the questions that kept #TheWife at the top of Twitter every Thursday for two seasons,” said Showmax in a statement.

All I wanna know is when is coming???? #TheWifeShowmax gosh I’ve missed using the hashtag ☺️— Red Rose ???????? (@_officialmel) July 26, 2022

The wait will be worth it ???? You can count on oMageba~SM— Showmax South Africa (@ShowmaxOnline) July 26, 2022

What to expect on ‘The Wife: Behind The Veil’

In episode 1, Bonko and Mbalenhle Mavimbela (Hlomu) talk about their characters’ toxic love story and how the nation fell in and then out of love with Mqhele.

In episode 2, the directors and writers of The Wife weigh in on what “inspired by” actually means and the controversial changes they made to Dudu Busani-Dube’s beloved books.

In episode 3, Khanyi Mbau (Zandile) and Mondli Makhoba (Nkosana) reflect on their characters’ love story – and the lengths Nkosana and the Zulu brothers were willing to go to in order to get Zandile out of jail.

In episode 4, the Zulu brothers revisit their favourite action sequences – and the times the slaps really landed.

In episode 5, Mbalenhle and Khanyi reflect on being married into the Zulu brothers’ crime family, as well as their similarities and differences.

Episode 6 looks at the music that drove the show, from Anzo’s title track to Brendan Jury’s score, while also catching up with Abdul to find out more about his other career….

South African actor, Abdul Khoza as Nqobi on ‘The Wife’.

In episode 7, Khanyi and Mondli talk about that sex scene that saw The Wife reclassified as 18LSDVN by The Film and Publication Board.

In episode 8, the Zulu brothers’ resident nkabi Sipho Ndlovu (Sambulo) will speak about their enemies, from the Majola brothers to the police commissioner to Dlakadla, while Kwenzo and Gaisang K Noge (Naledi) will talk about their hopes for Season 3.

Featuring never-seen-before footage and back-from-the-dead appearances from the likes of Siyabonga Shibe and Ntando Mncube (the Majola brothers), this is one special the 5am club – as fans of The Wife are affectionately known – won’t want to miss.

Stream the first two episodes of Behind The Veil on 5 August 2022, with two new episodes every Friday until 26 August 2022.

