Rom-com action thriller ‘Wedding Season’ announced as Disney+’s first UK Original series

Kaunda Selisho

For Disney+ Day on Thursday, 8 September, the streaming service will premiere it’s first UK Original series, a rom-com action thriller called Wedding Season.



The announcement of the show, which will premiere exclusively on the streaming service (Disney+ globally, Star+ in Latin America and Hulu in the U.S) was accompanied by the debut of first-look images of the brand-new series.

The genre-busting series tells the story of Katie and Stefan, who fall for each other at a wedding and begin an affair, despite Katie already having a fiancé.

Two months later, at Katie’s wedding, her new husband and his entire family are murdered.

The police think Stefan did it. Stefan thinks Katie did it. And no one knows for sure what the truth is…

According to Disney+, the series is an action-packed romp across the UK and the US, as Katie and Stefan go on the run – all while trying to prove their innocence.

A still shot from Disney+’s Wedding Season – (L to R) Rosa Salazar as Katie McConnell and Gavin Drea as Steffan Bridges. Picture: Luke Varley/Disney+ © 2021.

Wedding Season stars Rosa Salazar and Gavin Drea, with Jade Harrison, Jamie Michie, Callie Cooke, Bhav Joshi, Ioanna Kimbrook, and Omar Baroud.

The series is penned by up-and-coming screenwriting talent Oliver Lyttelton and directed by George Kane.

Wedding Season was produced by Dancing Ledge Productions; executive producers Chris Carey, Laurence Bowen and Toby Bruce, and Jax Media; executive producers Brooke Posch, Lilly Burns, and Tony Hernandez, with Johanna Devereaux from Disney+.

The show will premiere alongside new content announced for Disney+ Day from marquee brands Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and Star.

The streaming platform also has plans to create 60 European productions by 2024, as it continues to work with outstanding creators and premium producers as part of the company’s commitment to source, develop and produce original productions in Europe.

READ NEXT: Gigi Lamayne to join Disney+ in SA’s animation series ‘Kizazi Moto Generation Fire’