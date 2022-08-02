KatIsBack – Katlego Maboe returns to Expresso

Sandisiwe Mbhele

#KatIsBack! After a two-year absence, petitions and court battles, popular TV presenter Katlego Maboe will make his long-awaited return to Expresso.

SABC 3 (S3) and TV production company Cardova TV made the announcement on Tuesday morning.

Maboe was mired by scandal when a confessional video of him leaked, admitting to cheating on his former partner Monique Muller, and allegedly giving her a sexually transmissible disease (STD).

There were more damning allegations made by Muller who claimed Maboe was abusive during their relationship; she also filed a restraining order.

Subsequently, Maboe was removed from Expresso and lost his OutSurance advertising deal.

Many court battles later, Maboe won a court case brought forward by Muller in October 2020.

The Cape Town Magistrates Court absolved Maboe in February 2021 against allegations of alleged misconduct and dismissed the claims of domestic violence made by Muller.

Maboe is expected to make his first appearance on the breakfast show next Monday, 8 August.

“It truly is difficult to put into words what I feel at the moment – being back to the place I called home for a decade,” Maboe said in a statement about his return.

“I’m filled with so much gratitude for all those who have been supportive and encouraging throughout this journey and I’m looking forward to having the opportunity, once again, to help an incredible team deliver an inspiring show to our people.”

Maboe thanked everyone for making his comeback possible and said he is nervous and has “childlike excitement” when the big day comes.

#KatIsBack

The Expresso Show teased a video of Maboe’s comeback with the hashtag #KatIsBack on their social media pages.

The TV personality is expected to have an intimate conversation with fellow presenters.

Patience Stevens, Cardova TV managing director said the allegations of domestic violence are very serious and they are comfortable with Maboe returning after he was absolved through the legal process.

“We are relieved that the legal process has run its course and that Katlego has cleared himself in court of such allegations.

“He is a rare talent and we are very happy to be welcoming him back to Expresso”.

S3 head of channel Pat van Heerden added they too are “delighted” after Maboe was “exonerated” and said they always viewed the allegations against him in a serious light.

Maboe has been welcomed back with open arms by the industry. He booked his first high-profile TV job in April to much fanfare.

READ NEXT: Katlego Maboe back at work after turbulent two-year break