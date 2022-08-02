DSTV introduces INX Prime, a new Islamic TV channel

Faizel Patel

DSTV has announced that it will be launching INX Prime, a new channel on the paid tv platform that comprises a host of shows with an Islamic ethos at its core.

The channel will launch on Friday, 5 August, on DStv channel 345.

DSTV said content on the channel is set to be vibrant, entertaining, informative and spiritually uplifting.

ALSO READ: M-Net to exclusively air three-part Reeva Steenkamp documentary

The channel will feature fresh shows that brings both Muslims and non-Muslims of all ages together with topics ranging from current affairs and community upliftment, to cooking and comedy.

It says shows to look out for on INX Prime include the flagship show, Tonight Live, as well as Muslim Gallery, Mental Matters, You Are Not Alone and one for the children: Body, Mind & Soul.

Georginah Machiridza, Executive Head Content Strategy & 3rd Party Channels at MultiChoice, said INX Prime is designed to cater for customers that are interested in programming that is both entertaining and informative whilst rooted in the Islamic religion.

Personalities joining the channel include the highly acclaimed Nasreen Chamdar who will be hosting Finding Halaal, an exploration of South Africa’s best halaal cuisine; Anne Cabot- Alletzhauser, co-founder of the Responsible Finance Initiative (RFI); presenter, actor and author of “Mama I sold you”, Thaamir Moerat; among others.

The news and lifestyle shows will be filmed and broadcast locally from the INX Prime headquarters in Houghton, Johannesburg.

INX Prime’s Managing Director, Farhad Omar, believes that the creation of the new channel is a historic development in the media landscape in Africa.

“We will provide original programming that recognizes the multiple needs of Muslims on the continent,” says Omar.

“For many years, we understood that we needed to make a positive contribution to the news and information available to Muslims on the continent and what we are announcing today will help us achieve that goal,” Omar said.

In addition to the lifestyle and current affairs shows, INX Prime will also feature a range of movies and series from across the world to ensure that there is a wide selection of content with something that appeals to all.

ALSO READ: WATCH: SpongeBob goes Zulu to celebrate his 36th birthday