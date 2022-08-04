WATCH: Mzansi reacts to snippet season premier of ‘Uyajola 99’

Lerato Maimela

Mzansi’s favourite dramatic reality television show Uyajola 99 is back and viewers will be delighted to know that Molemo ‘Jub Jub’ Maarohanye will be back at Moja Love as the host of the show.

Sometime in June the television personality took to social media to post a promo video of the new season of the reality television show which was in the production phase at that time.

In the caption of the post, he announced that he will once again be hosting the reality television show.

“Back by popular demand beng’ngeke ngin’yeke nje. Obafooooli. Cho phez’kwenye. Ni nyile ke manje,” said Jub Jub.

Taking to social media on Wednesday afternoon, he shared a snippet of the season premier episode that will be aired this coming Sunday at 9pm, on Moja Love Channel 157.

THIS SUNDAY 21:00 your favourite show is back by popular demand ???????????????? people need my help YOU DON’T WANT TO MISS IT#Jubsundays #jubjub #uyajola99 ????????‍♂️????????‍♂️????????‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/zbiUFi2XrF— Jub Jub (@official_jubjub) August 3, 2022

“This Sunday, 9pm, your favourite show is back by popular demand – people need my help – you don’t want to miss it,” said Jub Jub.

The snippet starts off with a woman sharing with the Uyajola 99 team that she suspects that her boyfriend is cheating on her.

Viewers are then taken into the Uyajola 99 private vehicle, where they, as well as the women, get the chance to catch her boyfriend walking with his other romantic partner on a flat screen television that has been placed inside the car.

The host of the show, as well as the women seeking help, eventually agree on heading to her boyfriend’s location to find out if he is truly cheating or not, and when they get to him they find him in his car with his other girlfriend.

After some back and fourth arguing, and a little pushing and shoving, the man manages to escape with his side chick, leaving her behind with Jub Jub and the rest of the Uyajola 99 team.

Here are some reactions to the snippet of the season premier of ‘Uyajola 99’:

Can't wait ????????????????????✨????????️‍♂️????️‍♂️????️‍♂️????️‍♂️Mr Jub Jub He is da man!!!! pic.twitter.com/m38XHYS5sK— Thato Mofolo2 (@ThatoMofolo2) August 3, 2022

Welcome Jub la Masweet Amanigi— Gontse kevin Magau (@Gmagau) August 3, 2022

Jub lama sweet amaningi

Correction sikis

Obhafoni masekeni ding dong

Tsho phaz'kwenye



Awe????????????????????



Phez'kwabo tar yam????????????????????????????— Luphiwe Magwala (@LuphiweMagwala1) August 4, 2022

Yea we really do need ur help to sort out abo clever????????— Dimakatso (@MakiMashaba) August 3, 2022