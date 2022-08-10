Kaunda Selisho

For most RnB fans, references to the “End of The Road” conjure up memories of a BoyzIIMen song, but for fans of Somizi and Mohale – both as a couple and as individuals – are about to associate that phrase with the messy end of their marriage as it gets dissected in an upcoming unauthorised Showmax documentary.

On Wednesday, Showmax dropped the first trailer for what they are calling Somizi and Mohale: End of the Road, an unauthorised documentary premiering on 25 August 2022.

“We must never forget the task God has given us,” Mohale texted Somizi on the morning of their traditional wedding, according to the streaming service.

“Our wedding is going to be a story told in a way that will shake the entire continent and help people understand that loving a person of your same sex was never and will never be wrong.”

Somizi and Mohale’s divorce gets more complicated. Picture: Twitter

“In 2020, when Somizi and Mohale: The Union set a then-record for the most first-day views on Showmax, it felt like a historic moment: a mainstreaming of gay marriage on a continent where it’s still largely illegal, in a country where two men marrying each other was only legalised in 2006,” said Showmax in a statement.

And now, the platform is putting paid to the messy saga with an official end in the form of a documentary featuring commentary from the likes of Letoya Makhene-Pulumo, Jackie Phamotse, Sol Phenduka, Langa Mavuso, Peace Maphalu, Prof Cameron Modisane, Tshiamo Modisane, MaBlerh, Lumko Johnson, Yaya Mavundla, Gabi Mbele and The Citizen’s Sandisiwe Mbhele.

Somizi and Mohale: End of the Road unpacks their relationship, its public breakdown amid the leaked audio of Mohale accusing Somizi of abuse, and what all this meant to fans and the broader LGBTQIA+ community in South Africa.

Watch the teaser-trailer below:

This new documentary follows on from the reality series Living The Dream With Somizi season five and the tell-all special Mohale: On The Record, which respectively shared Somizi and Mohale’s conflicting perspectives.

Both titles topped the charts on Twitter and Showmax on the day of their release.

Directed by Teddy Geldart from Dopezuluboi Productions (2021 SAFTA nominee Lebo M: Coming Home, season five of Living The Dream With Somizi and Mohale: On the Record), Somizi and Mohale: End of the Road will draw on MultiChoice’s extensive archive footage of the couple, as well as new interviews with the aforementioned names because, as Showmax concludes, “there are more than two sides to every story…”

PICS: Somizi jets off to Mauritius as his ex-husband’s doccie airs