Witchcraft, sex, lies and cheating: Best episode of ‘Uyajola 99’ yet

A new episode of Uyajola 99 was released on Sunday evening, and viewers were stuck to their screens as the episode was jam packed with drama, deception, cheating and witchcraft.
Just like any other episode, a viewer reached out to Molemo ‘Jub Jub’ Maarohanye and his Uyajola 99 team as she had suspected that her partner was cheating on her.
Because she said her matter was urgent, Jub Jub and the team set out in the early hours of the morning to fetch the distressed women and listen to her story, before making their way to her partners house to find out if her suspicions were true or not.
When the crew arrived at her partner’s home, they managed to stay discrete outside his home until they executed a plan to get him to come outside, and make it possible for Jub Jub and his team to enter the house.
Upon entering, the team as well as the distressed woman found her partner with another woman which he claims to be is his real girlfriend.
After the woman and her partner’s mistress engage in an argument, both women learn that they were both being made fools by Hector, and that they have both been supporting him financially since he was retrenched from work.
Angered and frustrated by the revelation, the woman who reached out to Uyajola 99 revealed that she has been bewitching her partner, and has cast a few spells on him to ensure that he does not leave her for another woman.
After her partner expressed that he wants absolutely nothing to do with her, she said that she would continue bewitching him and casting more spells over him to ensure that he remains obsessed with her.