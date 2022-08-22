Witchcraft, sex, lies and cheating: Best episode of ‘Uyajola 99’ yet

Lerato Maimela

A new episode of Uyajola 99 was released on Sunday evening, and viewers were stuck to their screens as the episode was jam packed with drama, deception, cheating and witchcraft.

Just like any other episode, a viewer reached out to Molemo ‘Jub Jub’ Maarohanye and his Uyajola 99 team as she had suspected that her partner was cheating on her.

Because she said her matter was urgent, Jub Jub and the team set out in the early hours of the morning to fetch the distressed women and listen to her story, before making their way to her partners house to find out if her suspicions were true or not.

When the crew arrived at her partner’s home, they managed to stay discrete outside his home until they executed a plan to get him to come outside, and make it possible for Jub Jub and his team to enter the house.

Upon entering, the team as well as the distressed woman found her partner with another woman which he claims to be is his real girlfriend.

After the woman and her partner’s mistress engage in an argument, both women learn that they were both being made fools by Hector, and that they have both been supporting him financially since he was retrenched from work.

Angered and frustrated by the revelation, the woman who reached out to Uyajola 99 revealed that she has been bewitching her partner, and has cast a few spells on him to ensure that he does not leave her for another woman.

After her partner expressed that he wants absolutely nothing to do with her, she said that she would continue bewitching him and casting more spells over him to ensure that he remains obsessed with her.

Here are some viewer reactions from Sunday evening’s episode of Uyajola 99:

#Uyajola99. Sisters stays at my kasi ko Rockville Soweto ???????????????? she a baddie Kanti pic.twitter.com/sGNd8fm8tI— shee. Tshimane (@jayWOLF_modikoa) August 21, 2022

Lol, do you know where the danger is? Dating a sangoma.???? #Uyajola99— ???????? (@nhlanhlapotelwa) August 22, 2022

Hayi bandla, a Sotho woman shouting isn’t cute hey like uyenza isdina bandla. #Uyajola99— ???????? (@nhlanhlapotelwa) August 22, 2022

lol the way jub jub and them were hiding outside in that first episode lol it was like they were the police, when that guy saw them he ran back into the house! lol it was brilliant. #Uyajola99— Marco (@Marcosefling) August 22, 2022

#Uyajola99 I laughed when Makanana Vista lady instructed Hector to get into the house and he obliged.????????????— Ngwenya-Nkelenge (@nwantlhantlhani) August 22, 2022

that was the greatest two uyajola episodes in the history of this country it had everything witchcraft, sex , cheating, lies. it was so fucked up but so real, we live in a fucked up country is the ultimate message of those episodes. thank you south africa!. #Uyajola99— Marco (@Marcosefling) August 22, 2022

#Uyajola99 people are quite when women are attacking a man for cheating.last night's episode was a heartbreaking one to see both women beating a man in front of Jub Jub but when the guy promises to attack one of the women,they speak abusingly to him— Khakhathi Masevhe (@KrugersdorpB) August 22, 2022