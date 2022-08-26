Somhale doccie: Viewers peg Tshiamo Modisane as the villain

Kaunda Selisho

The one thing that catapulted Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung’s relationship into the entertainment stratosphere is the same thing that got people to watch the recently released Somhale doccie covering the rise and fall of their marriage.

“What is this one thing?” you might wonder.

The simple answer lies in the fact that people love to know what is going on with either of them and then go into lengthy discussions about it afterwards and that is exactly what the Somhale doccie does.

Titled Somizi and Mohale: End of the Road, the documentary seeks to unravel the tapestry of their relationship and every salacious detail that has emerged since they first experienced issues as a couple.

Produced by the brains behind some of the projects the couple has put out there, Somizi and Mohale: End of the Road (official hashtag SomhaleEOTR) calls on friends, industry peers and journalists to take a deep dive into some of the most topical questions about Somhale and the end of their marriage.

Despite a number of people like Letoya Makhene, Lumko Johnson, Gabi Mbele and The Citizen’s own Sandisiwe Mbhele featuring in the documentary, the only person everyone is talking about is stylist and socialite turned actress Tshiamo Modisane.

I’m so disgusted with this Tshiamo person ???????????? haaaa sies #SomhaleEOTR— Janny (@Jane_malatji) August 25, 2022

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE: End of The Road: Somizi and Mohale’s divorce gets its own doccie

Since the Somhale doccie aired, she has been skewered online for making comments that many have said make light of the alleged abuse that Mohale suffered at the hands of his ex-husband.



“When did this happen because these people were living on social media every day?” she asked at some point in the documentary.

Tshiamo really bored the hell out of me. Some of the nonsense that they spewed on #SomhaleEOTR left me squinting my eyes.— Thando Royal Xhosa (@VhoTurnDoor) August 25, 2022

“If there were [rumours of abuse], I did not hear anything, I steered clear of them, I did not care,” added Tshiamo.

At another point in the documentary, she stated that the abuse was the price Mohale had to pay for his elevated social status as a result of his links to Somizi through marriage.

“So he went from 5 000 followers on Instagram to 10 000 to 15 000 to 50 000 to 100 000 to a million to a Mini Cooper endorsement. Like, ‘where were you all along?’, let’s think about where was Mohale? If there was no Somizi, would there be a Mohale?” she asked.

This Tshiamo lady has the most problematic views on this issue. She said abuse was a small price to pay for the fame Somizi gave Mohale.????WTF?!?! https://t.co/sxIm7FBs5z— Fabiola Torres Stan Account (@Hlehle_xx) August 25, 2022

Clips of Tshiamo speaking in the Somhale doccie have been widely circulated online with many exclaiming their shock at the fact that a woman would make such comments about abuse in a country facing a gender-based violence and domestic abuse epidemic.



Contrary to popular belief, what allegedly happened between Somizi and Mohale can be classified as domestic abuse despite the fact that they are both men.

Tshiamo s entitled to her opinion guys as much as y'all talking dirt on somgag ,there are ppl on somga's side who'll show their loyalty ,so let the hate game continues #SomhaleEOTR— President (@the_judgeM) August 25, 2022

Tshiamo’s comments also seem to have been viewed under the assumption that a woman would automatically side with the victim in any situation labelled under the domestic violence umbrella.

At the time of writing, Tshiamo had not yet responded to the backlash.

You could have made your point & corrected Tshiamo without being so vile and hateful, so much for someone who stands against abuse. I think you need therapy to deal with your trauma. IMBI. #SomhaleEOTR https://t.co/wV0cNX7hvm— Yaya Mavundla (@YayaRSA) August 25, 2022

READ NEXT: Thami Dish denies being an ‘enabler of abuse’ after Mohale’s tell-all special