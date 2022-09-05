Is ‘Uyajola on 9/9’ breaking the law? Viewers seem to think so

Sandisiwe Mbhele

In the latest episode of Mzansi most talked about the show, Uyajola 9/9 on Moja Love, pushed the boundaries once again. However, audiences feel the series crew is breaking the law.

This Sunday’s evening episodes saw violent scuffles, people breaking windows and the Uyajola 9/9 team illegally entering people’s property.

In the first episode, Precious expressed to host Molemo ‘Jub Jub’ Maarohayne that she suspects her boyfriend, Katlego, is cheating after seeing a video he posted online with another woman. Jub Jub and his Uyajola 9/9 team went on the hunt to find out if her suspicions were true.

Audiences also shared their concerns about the lengths to which the show went to find Precious’s boyfriend. They had a drone follow him around and when they did find him, they surrounded his vehicle giving him no exit strategy.

Jub Jub and the Uyaloa 9/9 security team then seem to be encouraging Precious in smashing the windows with a brick as Katlego refused to open the taxi doors. One of the crew members then squeezed himself into the vehicle to open the doors.

As Precious confronted her boyfriend in the middle of nowhere with the other woman in a taxi, she completely lost it.

Precious assaulted the side chick as she too retaliated trying to defend herself. Precious also attempted to assault Katlego as she looked for accountability from her him. It was only when Katlego asked the Uyajola 9/9 security team to intervene, as Precious continued to hit him.

Viewers flocked to Twitter to express their disdain for Precious’s behaviour and how the Uyajola 9/9 crew handled the altercation.

TV Personality Andile Ncube shared it was only a matter of time before the Ujajola 9/9 team receive legal letters.

“One day a smart lawyer will watch this show and reach out to the many unwilling participant who gets restrained, held and forced to stay put against [their] will by bodyguards. I’d be a fly on the wall to hear what the law would say,” he tweeted.

One day a smart lawyer will watch this show and reach out to the many unwilling participant who get restrained , held and forced to stay put against they will by bodyguards. I’d be a fly on the wall to hear what the law would say #Uyajola99— Andile Ncube (@AndileNcube) September 4, 2022

Can someone hook up this man. He really needs a Job. He can’t be embarrassed like this on a national Tv because of being unemployed. #Uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/AGXWCXo4GH— Man’s NOT Barry Roux  (@AdvoBarryRoux) September 4, 2022

Breaking car windows and strangers getting into your car through windows.— Kgopolo (@PhilMphela) September 4, 2022

Women nkosiyam ????.why did she smash the window bathong ????????‍♂️#Uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/lUGnM8Ojeg— Mr Smeg (@MichaelBucwa) September 4, 2022