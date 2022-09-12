Meet Idols SA’s Top 10 finalists for season 18

Citizen Reporter

Idols SA on Sunday announced its top 10 finalists with over 7.5 million viewer votes gathered following public votes over the week.

Following their stellar performances, the public chose their favourite finalists including: CeeJay, Kabelo, Lerato, Mpilwenhle, Noxolo, Nozi, Tesmin-Robyn, Thapelo, Ty Loner and Zee.

However, Hope and Nandi did not make the cut as the two did not receive enough votes to continue.

The finalists each performed after being announced into the top 10 individually. Mpilwenhle – who opened the show – hit the ground running after performing Amanda Black’s hit Kahle.

Receiving ample praises from the judges, JR Bogopa further said she was “made for the stage”.

Followed by Thapelo who amazed Thembi Seete, the Pretoria-based contestant sang Celine Dion’s All By Myself.

Though not all made an astonishing impression on the judges, Tesmin-Robyn, Zee and Lerato received criticism after their performances.

“You were a bit timid, there was nothing that was ‘wow’ for me,” the South African musician said to Tesmin.

Nozi who got a standing ovation from the crowd and the famous “whoo-shem” from media personality Somizi, sang Jennifer Hudson’s Giving Myself.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Somizi Mhlongo and Thembi Seete at each others throats on Idols SA

Kabelo, 24, narrowly missing out in season 16 after being eliminated during the group stages. His musical journey began at 15 when he and his twin brother learned how to play the guitar and keyboard through YouTube videos.

Also no stranger on the Idols stage is Ceejay, who previously missed his chances during two seasons. The 24-year-old singer is now entering the competition for the third time.

The Durban raised contestant, Noxolo – who earned herself a standing ovation from JR and Somizi began singing at around the age of five, playing music with her dad.

Somizi dubbed Noxolo’s performance “the performance of the night”.

NOW READ: WATCH: Somizi opens up Idols SA season 18 with a bang!

*Compiled by Lethabo Malatsi