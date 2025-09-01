‘Watching my wife embarrass herself breaks me’ – Married at First Sight Mzansi’s Nkuleleko drops bombshell

With drama heating up and couples pushed to their breaking points, Married at First Sight Mzansi has cemented itself as one of the most compelling reality experiments on local television.

Married at First Sight Mzansi continues to keep fans glued to their screens every Sunday evening, with explosive drama, raw emotions, and shocking revelations.

Now in its ninth week, the reality show on Mzansi Magic and Showmax has sparked heated conversations nationwide. In the latest episode, cracks deepened between couples, including a fiery fallout between Palesa Mphaki and Tshepo Miya, and a tense sit-down among the women that laid bare more fault lines.

The series follows four couples,Palesa and Tshepo, Makoto Phumodi and Nkuleleko Mahlangu, Themba Khosa and Nelisa Ntabeni, and Portia Baloyi and Bongani Luvalo as they navigate love, trust, and commitment under the watchful eye of the cameras.

While the experts matched them at the altar, the real test has been learning whether these strangers can transform into lifelong partners.

One of the season’s most intriguing stories has been the marriage between Makoto Phumodi and Nkuleleko Mahlangu, nicknamed Chris Brown from his high school days, a couple who started with a bit of drama and have since been tested in the harshest ways.

Speaking to us this week, Nkululeko opened up about his journey on the show, his faith, and the challenges of sharing his private life with the public.

“I decided to come to the show to find a wife since I wasn’t getting anyone compatible,” he explained. “I believed that since the show had professional experts and married people, I would be paired with my soulmate.”

For Nkuleleko, his first impression of Makoto brought a mixture of excitement and curiosity. “When I first saw my wife, I was happy, but curious if she was a humble and God-fearing woman, because those two characteristics are so important to me.”

Unlike some contestants, he didn’t overthink the process. “I honestly did not have any expectations; I just went in knowing I wouldn’t use the same old keys to open a new door,” he shared. “I prepared myself through constant prayer and fasting not to be misled by anything I encountered in the experiment.”

The reality experiment has not only tested his patience but also shaped his character. “I’ve really matured, and I know which battles to fight. I also learned silence is power; not every conversation needs your attention.”

While Nkuleleko admits he has some regrets, he’s saving his most candid reflections for the reunion episode: “Yes, there are some things that have transpired so far, but I’m just waiting for the reunion to speak more openly on them. You’ll just have to stay tuned in to see how it all plays out.”

Still, he says there have been joyous moments too: “The happy moments I shared with my wife were my favourite.” Yet, not all of his reflections were tender.

In perhaps his most startling confession yet, he revealed: “Watching my wife embarrass herself thinking she’s belittling me but truly ruining her own image. It breaks me to see her destroy herself like this.”

Despite the turbulence, Nkuleleko remains a fan of the other couples. “I love seeing Nelisa and Themba, they are my ultimate favourites, their story has been a pleasure to watch unfold. I also enjoy Portia and Bongani.”

And as for what lies ahead? “People should continue watching the show because there’s still so much to be expected, and unforeseen twists and turns.

Hopefully, they will see things done in the dark come to light.”

