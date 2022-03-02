Final fields and betting for the Classics

Nominated Pomp And Power, impressive winner of the Cape Derby, was not among the names of runners in Saturday’s Grade 1 SA Classic (1800m) when final acceptances were revealed on Tuesday.
However, both Gauteng and Gauteng Fillies Guineas winners, Safe Passage and Rain In Holland, are in the final fields for the Classic and its fillies’ counterpart – meaning hopes for both the Triple Crown and the Triple Tiara remain alive.
Mike de Kock-trained Safe Passage and Sean Tarry-trained Rain In Holland were both installed as 14-10 favourites for their respective races in the ante-post betting.
Safe Passage was quoted at 3-1 to complete the Triple Crown feat, with 1-5 offered for no winner. Rain In Holland was at 5-2, with 1-4 for a blank year.
The Classics are the second legs of the Triples, with the Derby and the Oaks in a month’s time the third and final instalments.
The nomination of Cape Town-based Pomp And Power always looked an ambitious project, given the brief time gap between last weekend’s Derby triumph and the Joburg race – especially considering the rigours of cross-country travel for thoroughbreds.
Many of the other Guineas runners will clash again, including second-placed Pyromania, third-placed Outofthedarkness and fourth-placed Aragosta.
It’s a similar situation with the fillies: second-placed Sprinkles, third-placed Desert Miracle and fourth-placed Supreme Quest meet once more.
Interesting additions to the male field are unbeaten Zeus from the Fabian Habib yard and Ashley Fortune’s in-form, three-time winner Captain Lannister.
BETTING
SA Classic:
14-10 Safe Passage
13-2 Pyromaniac
17-2 Aragosta
8-1 Zeus
10-1 Outofthedarkness
12-1 Captain Lannister, Platinum Sky
14-1 Red Saxon, William Robertson
20-1 Super Excited
33-1 Picture Perfect
SA Fillies Classic:
14-10 Rain In Holland
16-10 Desert Miracle
8-1 Sprinkles
16-1 Supreme Quest, Clafoutis, Perfect Witness
20-1 Eternity Ring, Follow Me
40-1 Look Yourself
66-1 Definitely Maybe