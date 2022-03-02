Final fields and betting for the Classics

Mike Moon

Nominated Pomp And Power, impressive winner of the Cape Derby, was not among the names of runners in Saturday’s Grade 1 SA Classic (1800m) when final acceptances were revealed on Tuesday.

However, both Gauteng and Gauteng Fillies Guineas winners, Safe Passage and Rain In Holland, are in the final fields for the Classic and its fillies’ counterpart – meaning hopes for both the Triple Crown and the Triple Tiara remain alive.

Mike de Kock-trained Safe Passage and Sean Tarry-trained Rain In Holland were both installed as 14-10 favourites for their respective races in the ante-post betting.

Safe Passage was quoted at 3-1 to complete the Triple Crown feat, with 1-5 offered for no winner. Rain In Holland was at 5-2, with 1-4 for a blank year.

The Classics are the second legs of the Triples, with the Derby and the Oaks in a month’s time the third and final instalments.

The nomination of Cape Town-based Pomp And Power always looked an ambitious project, given the brief time gap between last weekend’s Derby triumph and the Joburg race – especially considering the rigours of cross-country travel for thoroughbreds.

Many of the other Guineas runners will clash again, including second-placed Pyromania, third-placed Outofthedarkness and fourth-placed Aragosta.

It’s a similar situation with the fillies: second-placed Sprinkles, third-placed Desert Miracle and fourth-placed Supreme Quest meet once more.

Interesting additions to the male field are unbeaten Zeus from the Fabian Habib yard and Ashley Fortune’s in-form, three-time winner Captain Lannister.

BETTING

SA Classic:

14-10 Safe Passage

13-2 Pyromaniac

17-2 Aragosta

8-1 Zeus

10-1 Outofthedarkness

12-1 Captain Lannister, Platinum Sky

14-1 Red Saxon, William Robertson

20-1 Super Excited

33-1 Picture Perfect

SA Fillies Classic:

14-10 Rain In Holland

16-10 Desert Miracle

8-1 Sprinkles

16-1 Supreme Quest, Clafoutis, Perfect Witness

20-1 Eternity Ring, Follow Me

40-1 Look Yourself

66-1 Definitely Maybe