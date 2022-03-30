Derby day final fields

Mike Moon

Rain In Holland has always looked hard to oppose in Saturday’s Grade 2 Wilgerbosdrift SA Oaks over 2450m at Turffontein, but her chances were further buoyed by the withdrawal of Perfect Witness at Tuesday’s declaration stage.

The fields for the Oaks, the Grade 1 World Sports Betting SA Derby over 2450m and the Grade 1 Wilgerbosdrift HF Oppenheimer Horse Chestnut Stakes over 1600m were finalised on Tuesday and the other surprise was the withdrawal of Safe Passage, winner of the Grade 2 Gauteng Guineas and runner-up in the Grade 1 SA Classic.

Rain In Holland, who is owned by Drakenstein Stud and trained by Sean Tarry, is now trading at 1-4 to win the Oaks and in doing so claim the Triple Tiara and the R1-million bonus that goes with it.

Gutsy winner of the SA Classic Red Saxon stood his ground and as a result Joe Soma’s charge is now the 2-1 favourite to win the SA Derby.

The field has been reduced to nine runners but, while Safe Passage will not be there, Mike de Kock will still have Aragosta in the field. While he disappointed in the SA Classic, the son of Rafeef is far better than that run and could put his best forward on this occasion.

Kommetdieding will be taking his place in the Horse Chestnut Stakes with Gavin Lerena up while De Kock will have the main challenger in Al Muthana.

There will be a R1-million Pick 6 carryover at the meeting with the pool likely to reach R5 million.

Final field for the R1.5-million World Sports Betting SA Derby (Grade 1) over 2450m:

1 – 3 RED SAXON (J A Soma) J Mariba 60.0 – 118

2 – 1 ARAGOSTA (M F De Kock) R Fourie 60.0 – 109

3 – 5 PLATINUM SKY (S G Tarry) S Khumalo 60.0 – 104

4 – 4 ZEUS (F P Habib) K de Melo 60.0 – 99

5 – 9 LITIGATION (S G Tarry) G Lerena 60.0 – 97

6 – 6 TABEBUIA (G H Van Zyl) C Habib 60.0 – 81

7 – 8 LONDON ROADS (P A Peter) W Kennedy 60.0 – 80

8 – 2 WITH PLEASURE (D Sham) R Danielson 60.0 – 79

9 – 7 ABLUEAZURE (P A Peter) M Yeni 60.0 – 77

Same Trainer: (3,5) (7,9)

Final field for the R1-million Wilgerbosdrift HF Oppenheimer Horse Chestnut Stakes (Grade 1) over 1600m:

1 – 4 KOMMETDIEDING (H/M Crawford/Rix) G Lerena 60.0 – 129

2 – 7 AL MUTHANA (M F De Kock) S Khumalo 60.0 – 122

3 – 3 MK’S PRIDE (P A Peter) M Yeni 60.0 – 122

4 – 8 BINGWA (D Sham) R Danielson 60.0 – 118

5 – 5 FLYING CARPET (S G Tarry) C Habib 60.0 – 116

6 – 10 CHIMICHURI RUN (S G Tarry) K Matsunyane 60.0 – 115

7 – 12 ASTRIX (P A Peter) W Kennedy 60.0 – 112

8 – 11 WARRIOR’S REST (S G Tarry) D Schwarz 60.0 – 112

9 – 2 PUERTO MANZANO (J J van Vuuren) K de Melo 60.0 – 111

10 – 6 DONALD MCDONALD (G H Van Zyl) J Mariba 60.0 – 102

11 – 1 CAPTAIN LANNISTER (A B Fortune) R Munger 57.5 – 115

12 – 9 PYROMANIAC (S G Tarry) R Fourie 57.5 – 113

Same Trainer: (3,7) (5,6,8,12)

Final field for the R750,000 Wilgerbosdrift SA Oaks (Grade 2) over 2450m:

1 – 8 RAIN IN HOLLAND (S G Tarry) R Fourie 60.0 – 118

2 – 2 CLAFOUTIS (M F De Kock) S Khumalo 60.0 – 105

3 – 10 ETERNITY RING (B/Y Botes / Vosloo) W Kennedy 60.0 – 103

4 – 1 PRINCESS KESH (A B Fortune) R Munger 60.0 – 83

5 – 5 EVENING PRIMROSE (G van Zyl (Jnr)) C Habib 60.0 – 81

6 – 7 QUIET REBELLION (S T Pettigrew) K Matsunyane 60.0 – 77

7 – 4 GREENGROWTHELILACS (D Kannemeyer) K de Melo 60.0 – 76

8 – 6 LIGHT OF THE MOON (B/Y Botes / Vosloo) M Yeni 60.0 – 76

9 – 3 GO DREAM MACHINE (D Nieuwenhuizen) C Maujean 60.0 – 75

10 – 9 ONTHEVERGE (C Dawson) G Lerena 60.0 – 72

Same Trainer: (3,8)