Durban July and Met winner Kommetdieding to make his Gauteng debut at the Joburg Seafood & Jazz Racing Festival

Citizen Reporter

Last year’s Durban July champion and winner of this season’s World Sports Betting Cape Town Met, Kommetdieding, travelled to Johannesburg from Cape Town a few weeks ago and is ready for his Gauteng debut at the Wilgerbosdrift HF Oppenheimer Horse Chestnut Stakes over 1600m at Turffontein on Saturday 2 April.

Also taking place at Turffontein on Saturday is the Joburg Seafood & Jazz Racing Festival, where the Billy Monama Quartet, the Sisonke Xonti Quartet and the Romy Brauteseth Trio will entertain, while children enjoy fun activities from face-painting to magic shows and jumping castles.

The two main races on the day are the World Sports Betting SA Derby GR1 and the Wilgerbosdrift SA Oaks GR2 , the 3rd and final leg of the World Sports Betting Triple Crown and Wilgerbosdrift Triple Tiara.

All eyes are on Rain in Holland who won the first two legs of the Wilgerbosdrift Triple Tiara and is favourite to win the final leg.

Fundi Sithebe, CEO of 4Racing, says: “We look forward to hosting Kommetdieding for his Highveld Racing debut and hope that people will come out to see Rain in Holland push for the third win, while enjoying the seafood and jazz entertainment. A day at the races is a fun outing for the whole family.”

Cape Town based trainer Michelle Rix has stayed in Joburg with Kommetdieding and Gavin Lerena, who rode him to victory in both the Durban July and the Met, and put him through his paces at Turffontein last week.

After Saturday’s race, Kommetdieding will take on the Premier’s Champions Challenge over 2000m at the same course on Saturday 30 April.

No decision has been made yet as to whether he will be at Greyville to defend his Durban July title.

Tickets available on www.webtickets.co.za.

Kommetdieding MichelleRix Turffontein. Picture – supplied.