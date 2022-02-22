Racing Express, Tuesday 22 February: Final field for Cape Derby

phumelela

All the key horses stood their ground and that will see 11 runners carded to go to post for the R1-million Jonsson Workwear Cape Derby over 2000m at Kenilworth on Saturday. There were only two withdrawals – Mike de Kock-trained Motown Magic and Dean Kannemeyer’s Gimme A Star – at yesterday’s declaration stage.

As expected, Justin Snaith comes into this race with a potent hand which comprises Grade 1 Cape Guineas winner and Cape Town Met fourth-placed Double Superlative, along with Pomp And Power, who was runner-up in the Guineas and fifth in the L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate, beaten just 3.05 lengths by Jet Dark. The main threat to the Snaith runners is likely to come from Universal, a half-brother to Vardy.

For the full version of Tuesday’s edition of Racing Express, as found in The Citizen, click here.

The Adam Marcus-trained runner suffered some severe interference when unplaced in the Guineas but proved his me le with victory in the Grade 3 Politician Stakes over 1800m on Cape Met day. The son of Gimmethegreenlight is a winner of three of his six races and is likely to benefit from the additional 200m of the Derby.

Those three are the best-weighted runners by quite a long way but there some improving runners in the line-up who could give some cheek. The Derby is one of seven features run on a day punctuated with some exceptional runners. There is also a Pick 6 carryover of R500,000 at the meeting with a likely pool of R3 million.

Final field for the R1-million Jonsson Workwear Cape Derby (Grade 1) over 2000m at Kenilworth on Saturday 26 February.

1 – 5 DOUBLE SUPERLATIVE (J S Snaith) A Marcus 60.0 – 125

2 – 8 POMP AND POWER (J S Snaith) R Fourie 60.0 – 117

3 – 7 UNIVERSAL (A N Marcus) C Zackey 60.0 – 113

4 – 2 NEVER ENDING RAIN (G S Kotzen) G Lerena 60.0 – 104

5 – 4 SENSO UNICO (V H Marshall) B Fayd’Herbe 60.0 – 100

6 – 10 MASTER REDOUTE (W A Nel) G van Niekerk 60.0 – 99

7 – 3 WAITING FOR SUMMER (C Bass-Robinson) A Domeyer 60.0 – 97

8 – 6 GLOBAL ALLY (B Crawford) L Mxothwa 60.0 – 90

9 – 1 BARATHEON (P Botha) C Orffer 60.0 – 89

10 – 11 DARJEELING (V H Marshall) C Bantam 60.0 – 87

11 – 9 GEM KING (P Steyn) G Cheyne 60.0 – 83 Same Trainer: (1, 2) (5, 10)