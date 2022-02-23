Racing Express, Wednesday 23 February: Match races on the card

phumelela

Exactas and Swingers could be the way to go at Turffontein tomorrow when they race on the Inside track. There are a number of races were two runners really stand out and that makes that kind of bet very attractive for bettors.

Of course, the returns, particularly in the case of Swingers, are not going to be massive but as the saying goes, nobody went broke from making a profit. One can start off in Race 2 where Cool Winter and Strike A Match are the only two winners in a Juvenile Plate over 1200m. The pair stand out in this field but as Twin Strike finished a two length second behind Strike A Match last time and is 3kg better off , which does bring him into the reckoning so the Swinger is the safer option.

For the full version of Wednesday’s edition of Racing Express, as found in The Citizen, click here.

Exactas could be the way to go in Races 6 and 7 where two horses stand out in each race. Race 6 is a MR 96 Handicap over 1200m, and Quantam King stands out as the horse to beat. However, he could face a strong challenge from Paul Peter-trained Val D’Orcia. While the son of Vercingetorix has been racing over further, he has not performed that well over 1600m.

This is his third run following gelding and expect him to be running on strongly. Race 7 is a MR 90 Handicap for fillies and mares over 1200m and this looks a direct tussle between Tanzanite Queen and Permesso Avanti. These two finished first and second respectively over 1200m on the Vaal Classic track last month, with Alec Laird’s charge winning by three lengths.

For the full version of Wednesday’s edition of Racing Express, as found in The Citizen, click here.

However, on this occasion Permesso Avanti, trained by Johan Janse van Vuuren, is now 5kg better off so this could produce a different outcome. Interestingly, both have run well at this course so the way to go is to take a boxed Exacta. Craig Zackey takes the ride on Tanzanite Queen this time while Keagan de Melo will ride Permes[1]so Avant