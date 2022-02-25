Racing Express, Friday 25 February: Super G1 double for Snaith

phumelela

Trainer Justin Snaith has been very specific in the races he has targeted for Double Superlative and one of them is the Grade 1 Jonsson Workwear Cape Derby over 2000m at Kenilworth tomorrow. The Derby is one of eight feature races at the meeting and to sweeten the taste buds of the punting public there is a R500,000 Pick 6 carryover with the pool likely to reach R3 million.

Based on Double Superlative’s merit rating, they are running this race for second. He not only won the Grade 1 Cape Guineas but followed that up with a gritty fourth place in the Grade 1 Cape Town Met where he only finished 1.70 lengths behind Kommetdieding. In fact, he was just 0.75 lengths behind last year’s Cape Derby champion Linebacker, who won off a merit rating of 112. At this stage Double Superlative is already rated 125 and is eight points (4kg) better weighted with stablemate Pomp And Power, who in turn is 2kg better off with third best weighted Universal.

Anton Marcus was prepared to get down to 54kg to ride Double Superlative in the Met so that shows the kind of respect the former champion jockey has for his mount. Snaith’s charge has everything in his favour and will be hard to beat, but if anything does lower his colours, it could be Adam Marcus-trained Universal. He is by Gimmethegreenlight and unlike half-brother Vardy, who was at his best over 1600m, Universal seems very comfortable over further. He was not stopping when he won the Grade 3 Politician Stakes over 1800m and is now 6kg better off with runnerup Master Redoute.

For the full version of Friday’s edition of Racing Express, as found in The Citizen, click here.

“Universal is very much on the up and still very much an unknown quantity,” said Marcus yesterday. “He has won three of his last five races and in the two where he was beaten, he did have excuses. “If you put a line through those two, his form is impeccable. “He is still a very immature three-year-old and there is a lot more to come.” He was one of the key sufferers of interference in the Guineas, so he did well to finish just 4.10 lengths behind Double Superlative.

“The one positive from the Guineas is after he was inconvenienced, when (jockey) Craig (Zackey) asked for an effort, he pulled himself together and ran on,” added Marcus. “Double Superlative is an exceptional racehorse, he’s done nothing wrong and has had a progressive season. “If we were to finish second, two to three lengths behind him, it would be a fair result. But I’m hoping a progressive Universal will bring him closer.”

Marcus has Princess Calla running in the Grade 3 Prix Du Cap over 1400m and he is expecting a massive run from the filly. “She’s probably at her best over 1400m but is also effective over further as she showed in the two Grade 1 races. “She’s a in a very good place, she’s fresh, working well and looking beautiful.” This is a family affair as she will be ridden by “Uncle Anton”.