Racing Express, Saturday 26 February 2022: Weekend of top class racing

Muzi Yeni

We are all gearing up for next weekend’s Classic Day meeting and the horses who are running there are going through their paces at the moment and putting in their final gallops which will get them fine-tuned for next week.

I’m really happy with where my horses are currently and I’m also happy to be back riding tomorrow after my week’s suspension.

Before we go on to our local meeting, punters should follow today’s Kenilworth meeting closely because there is some really high-quality racing. Some of the best horses are taking their place and I think both Princess Calla and Rio Querari will be hard to beat and it’s definitely worth taking a double or banking them in all bets.

For Saturday’s full edition of Racing Express, click here

Racing tomorrow takes place on the Standside track at Turffontein and there is an eight-race card to preview. This meeting sees the running of the Grade 3 Acacia Stakes over 1600m for fillies and this is backed up by three Listed features which suggests it’s going to be a day filled with quality.

I have seven competitive rides and I’m hoping for the best. Last week saw our best bet (Courante) and our value bet (Reunion) both win comfortably, which hopefully helped everyone make a profit on the day and we will hope to continue the trend.

Now on to the Turffontein meeting and Race 1 is a Work Riders Maiden Plate over 1160m. I make this a race in two between my first selection, JP Two Thousand, and Eagle River. Both have been consistent, yet it is disappointing they still running in the maiden plates, but this is probably their best chance to shed the maiden tag. I think they will fight out the finish.

Race 2 is a Maiden Plate for fillies and mares over 1160m and I ride the very consistent Picara. She definitely has a winning chance and I rate her as one of my best rides on the day. I think whatever beats her will just about win.

My main danger is the KZN raider Lazuli from the very in-form Gavin van Zyl stable. Walala Wasala is another to consider.

Race 3 is a Maiden Plate for fillies and mares over 1600m and I ride Midfield Girl who drops in trip, and we are hoping for an improved effort. However, my best bet on the card comes up in the form of Defender Of Rights. She has three good runs under her belt and has always given me the impression she will love racing around the bend. This is the perfect opportunity for her to get her first win.

Pashasha seems to be the main danger and should once again run a good race while Raising A Storm can fill minor honours.

Race 4 is the Listed Ruffian Stakes over 1000m and I ride the unraced Inevitable. Although it’s never easy taking on horses who have won first time out, I’m sure Barend Botes must rate her quite highly to have put her in the race, so I’m going for a good run.

River Queraress sets the standard on form and is the filly to beat. She has won two in a row including beating what I believe will be her main danger in stable companion Fennec Fox. She won really impressively last time and will be there again. Show Time was ultra impressive on debut and must be respected because she could be anything. These three horses should get you through all bets.

Race 5 is the Listed Storm Bird Stakes over 1000m. I ride the very promising Magic Taoo who won a lovely race last time and is definitely one for the shortlist. We are worse off at the weights with Arividicio but I think we won with a bit in hand so I’m hoping to repeat the result and get home first.

Arividicio is my main danger after running such a good race on debut and who knows how much improvement could be there. Both these horses had PowerBroker well beaten last time so I’ll be surprised if he is able to turn the tables on them.

Filly Ode To The Ocean won well last time and could be anything but this is a major jump in class compared to who she beat.

Race 6 is the Listed Bauhinia Handicap over 1000m and I ride Naarah who won a good race last time. She is very consistent and comes in with a decent weight so I would include her in all bets and I’m hoping for another bold effort. I think we all have Remember When to beat after her impressive last win. She had lots in hand and seems to be well above average and she is my value bet on the card.

I really believe Mind Reader will get closer to her this time after the race went against her last time so she must be included. Bella Chica and Heavens Girl are others to consider.

Race 7 is the Grade 3 Acacia Stakes over 1600m and I ride Rosaprima who definitely has a place chance in this line-up. This is her sternest test but she clearly has ability and I’m hoping she is up to this class so she must be included into all bets. I really like the look of the three-year-old fillies in the form of my first selection Bon Vivant and Hollywoodbound.

My selection seems to be improving with every run and I’m sure there is still more to come. Admire Me won very well last time out and could follow up even though she was beaten by Bon Vivant two runs back but is now3.5kg better off for a 2.40-length defeat.

One should include her into one’s bets. Sentbydestiny is another to add into all bets after a good last win.

Race 8 is a Maiden Plate over 1600m and I ride Choice Assorted who is unfortunately very inconsistent. We are just hoping for a better effort than last time but I cannot give anyone any confidence. I think Forward Spell sets the standard and could get off the mark after a very good last run.

Duke Of Normandy has run two fair races and will be cherry ripe for this race while Blonde Act and Canada Square are others who must be respected.

BEST BET

Race 3 No 2 Defender Of Rights

VALUE BET

Race 6 No 6 Remember When

PICK 6

R624

Leg 1: 2

Leg 2: 1, 2, 3

Leg 3: 1, 4

Leg 4: 3, 6

Leg 5: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11,12, 13

Leg 6: 1, 2, 7, 9