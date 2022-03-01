Racing Express, Tuesday 1 March: Night Lily to bloom at Vaal

phumelela

Everybody loves a winner – particularly if you are involved in horseracing – and Night Lily could provide be­ttors with exactly that at the Vaal today. The Robbie Sage-trained runner lines up in Race 4, a Maiden Plate for fillies and mares over 1800m on the Classic track.

While she is already four years old, this daughter of Byword only started racing in May last year and has only run four times. She made her debut over 1200m on the Inside track at Turffontein and finished third, beaten 5.75 lengths by Voltron. Her next race was over 1400m at Turffontein, this time on the Standside track, and she ran poorly, beaten 14.50 lengths.

For the full version of Tuesday’s edition of Racing Express, as found in The Citizen, click here.

Night Lily was out of action until January when she returned in a race over 1700m at the Vaal. She found some be­ing support and shortened from 14-1 to 17-2 and produced the fastest last 400m to end up in third spot, 1.75 lengths Evoke. Just a week later she came out again, this time to race over 1800m and once again Night Lily came with a flying finish to go down just 0.40 lengths to Ubiquitas. In all three of the starts in which she placed, Night Lily has produced the fastest 400m to finish and she now looks ready to win.

The form of her last start has proved to be very strong as three winners have gone on to win their next start. Ryan Munger has ridden her in her last two starts and he is back in the irons again. This is not the strongest of fields with her only threat likely to come from three-year-old Elusive Fort filly Pre­tty In Pearls. The Paul Matche­ -trained filly has only raced twice, finishing fourth on both occasions. Her last start was over 1500m and on breeding she should have no issue with the additional 300m, but she will have to improve if she is to trouble Night Lily. Muzi Yeni takes the ride.