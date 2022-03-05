Racing Express, Saturday 5 March: Safe passage to wet Holland

phumelela

Today’s Turffontein meeting features the running of the second legs of the WSB Triple Crown and Wilgerbosdrift Triple Tiara in the form of the Grade 1 WSB SA Classic and the Grade 1 Wilgerbosdrift SA Fillies Classic, both over 1800m on the Standside track. These two phenomenal races are backed up by the Grade 2 Hawaii Stakes over 1400m as well as the Grade 3 Acacia Stakes over 1600m for fillies and mares and the Listed Aquanaut Handicap over 2400m.

This meeting is filled with quality and the two horses aiming to claim all three legs are Safe Passage and Rain In Holland. Both were ultra-impressive in winning the first legs and although we will be going into further detail a bit later, they definitely set the standard. I have had a couple of winners through the week and I’m going to continue the trend, although today looks extremely competitive.

For the full version of Wednesday’s edition of Racing Express, as found in The Citizen, click here.

I have four rides on the day but I’m lucky enough to have rides in the big two races. I’m happy with where my horses are and their work was good so hopefully with some luck in running, they’ll be there. Last week saw our best bet, Defender Of Rights, win well, so here’s to further winners. Race 1 is a Juvenile Plate for fillies over 1000m and of the horses who have raced, Miss Cool will be hard to beat.

She won a good race about 10 days ago and has the best form on offer. Dame Twining could run into the money after a few fair runs. There are some very well-bred unraced horses so the betting will be your best guide to their chances. Race 2 is a Juvenile Plate over 1000m and once again the betting will be your best guide to the chances of the unraced horses but of those who have run, I think What A Tiger will take all the beating. Set To Go has good form and if he is close to peak fitness he will be right there. VarPark also ran well first time out and should be there again.

Race 3 is a Maiden Plate for fillies and mares over 1160m and I like the look of Mayenne who ran a cracker last time when going down a short head. She has had a small break and if close to peak fitness will be hard to beat. Bonnaroo clearly has ability and is coming off a break as well but if she is ready, she must be respected. Mercurial Jet is another to consider after a good last run. These three horses should get you through all bets. Race 4 is a Maiden Plate over 1160m and I think Chyavana will take all the beating. He ran a lovely race last time and just got touched off and I think he’ll go one better.

Vengeance Forever has his first run for Sean Tarry and must be respected while Magic Dancer was slightly disappointing last time but on earlier form will be right there. These horses should once again see you through all bets. Race 5 is the Grade 2 Hawaii Stakes over 1400m and I make this a race in three between the class horse and my first selection MK’s Pride, Bingwa and Al Muthana. The latter really impressed me when I rode him last time and although he is out at the weights, I’m confident he will make his presence felt. Bingwa is a class horse and if he comes back to his best he’ll be right there.

MK’s Pride ran below par last time but I’m confident he’ll bounce back and fight this out. Race 6 is the Grade 1 Wilgerbosdrift SA Fillies Classic over 1800m and I ride Look Yourself. She has always shown us lots of ability and is in good form but this is her stiffest test to date and we’ll be happy with a place. Rain In Holland sets the standard after a very impressive last win. She will love the step-up in trip and has everything going for her and remains the filly to beat. Desert Miracle is very interesting after being all the rage last time.

There is a question mark over her stamina but if she settles I think she will see it out. I’ll be surprised if these two horses don’t fight out the finish. Race 7 is the other headliner on the card, the Grade 1 WSB SA Classic over 1800m, and I ride Super Excited who finished fi h in the Guineas last time. He is a nice horse but seems to be held by a few in this race so once again I’m hoping for a place. Safe Passage was a brilliant winner of the Guineas which was his first race after he won the Dingaans so impressively. He is the best three-year-old horse in Joburg currently and will take all the beating. Pyromaniac ran on well last time and is the danger while Outo hedarkness is the other horse who must be included into wider bets.

Race 8 is the Grade 3 Acacia Stakes over 1600m and I ride Rosaprima who definitely has a place chance in this line-up. This is her sternest test to date but she clearly has ability and I’m hoping she is in this class so she must be included in all bets. I really like the look of the three-year-old fillies in the form of my first selection, Bon Vivant, and Hollywoodbound. My selection seems to be improving with every run and I’m sure there is still more to come. Admire Me won very well last time out and could follow up, even though she was beaten by Bon Vivant two runs back.

However, Admire Me is now 3.5kg better off for a 2.40-length defeat so I would include her into your bets. Sentbydestiny is another to add into all bets after a good last win. Race 9 is the Listed Aquanaut Handicap over 2400m and I ride Super Handsome who comes in with a light weight and has a place chance. Black Thorn ran on very well in his latest start and off a light weight is the horse to beat and is also my value bet. I think he could be a banker in smaller bets. Shangani ran well after a break last time and must be respected as the main danger while Smoking Hot and Imperial Ruby are others to consider for wider bets.

Race 10 is a Conditions Plate for fillies and mares over 1160m and I really think Big Burn will be the horse to beat. She has some good form and was slightly unlucky last time. Grade 1 winner Under Your Spell was very disappointing last time out and I’m expecting her to bounce back and run a good race. Bold Act and Homely Girl are others for wider bets. Race 11 is a Maiden Plate over 1600m and my best bet on the card comes up in the form of Carl Vinson.

He is an impressive individual who will appreciate the step-up in trip. He has had a small break but the fact Mr Tarry has gone straight to a 1600m race suggests he is ready. Forward Spell is the main danger after a good last run while Never To Clever is another to consider.

BEST BET:

Race 11 No 8 Carl Vinson

VALUE BET:

Race 9 No 8 Black Thorn PICK 6 R900 Leg 1: 1, 2, 9 Leg 2: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 Leg 3: 1, 2 Leg 4: 1 Leg 5: 3, 5, 8, 10,11 Leg 6: 6, 7, 8