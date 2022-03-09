Racing Express, Wednesday March 2022: Mufasa to sprint home

phumelela

Trainer Paul Peter has always had a high opinion of Mufasa and his faith in the three-year-old colt can be rewarded at the Vaal tomorrow when they line up in Race 5, a MR 96 Handicap over 1000m on the Classic course.

In his last race, there where excuses. He pulled up fatigued and was reported not to be striding out. Considering all that he did well to run third, especially as separating the first and third was Invidia, who went on to win his next start when dead heating with Chimichuri Run. Hopefully Peter has sorted out whatever was troubling Mufasa and with Kennedy in the irons, he could provide the best banker on a competitive card.

The full edition of Wednesday’s Racing Express, as found in The Citizen, is available here

Peter also has Cold Fact in the race and it is worth noting he has engaged Derreck David to ride the three-year-old filly. She probably needed her last start and should improve on that outing, especially as she is now back over 1000m. There are four sprints over 1000m on the nine-race card and Peter could have a say in all of them. Race 4 is a Maiden Plate and Peter saddles Maradiva and Double Magic.

The former did not have the best of luck when travelling to Scottsville last time. Back home, he should put that run behind him and looks the runner to beat. Stablemate Double Magic went off a short-priced favourite on debut last time but jumped slowly and pulled up making a respiratory noise.

He could show massive improvement this time. Race 6 is a MR 80 Handicap and Peter has Frontline Fighter with Kennedy up and Droghiere who David will ride. They both have chances in an open race but they all might find Clinton Bindatrained Esquevelle with Gavin Lerena up the runner to beat. Race 7 is a MR 66 Handicap and once again Peter could be on the mark with