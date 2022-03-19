Racing Express, Saturday 19 March 2022: Fortune to favour the bold

phumelela

Last week I managed to win the Listed Ormond Ferraris Oaks Trial over 2000m and I was really happy to have a winner on the day. I also had a couple of winners down in Durban through the week so I’m happy with the way things are going down there.

I would once again like to thank all the trainers that continue to support me because without that, riding winners would be impossible. Racing today takes place on the Standside track at Turffontein and there is a nine-race card to preview. This meeting sees the running of the Grade 3 Sycamore Sprint over 1160m for fillies and mares and this race is backed up by the Listed Jacaranda Handicap over 1800m for fillies and mares.

I have seven rides and I am hoping to get into the winner’s enclosure. Race 1 is a Maiden Plate over 1600m and I ride Master Of Coin who is having his first run for Mr Azzie and I think he can definitely run into the money. Canada Square could be the horse to beat off a good draw and is my value bet on the day. He has some good form to his name, and he can break his maiden. Blonde Act rates as a danger and will enjoy the step up in trip.

Dawn Mission is another to consider for wider bets. Race 2 is a Maiden Plate for fillies and mares over 1600m and I ride Pretty In Pearls who I believe is a massive runner. She ran a lovely race last time and a repeat of that will see her in the finish. The horse to beat and my main danger is Pashasha. She once again has the benefit of the apprentice allowance and her last run was against a very decent filly. I think these two horses will fight out the finish. Race 3 is a Middle Stakes over 2850m and I ride Paybackthemoney who always has a chance when he produces his best. He will enjoy the step up in trip again and I think he can run into the money.

Barak could be the horse to beat. He is drawn well and this looks an easier opportunity for him after a number of runs in feature races. Masaaken has to be respected off 49kg and must be included into all bets. Race 4 is a Maiden Plate over 2000m and I ride Leeson who I think is one of the main contenders. His last run was disappointing but there were excuses and he now gets fitted with a tongue tie which could make all the difference. Jaipur Jewel races with blinkers for the first time and he rates a major player, but I think we all could have Lamborghreeni to beat. His debut run was very good off a tricky draw on a tight track and this looks like it will suit him better.

Any natural improvement will see him just about win this. These three horses should get you through all bets. Race 5 is a MR 84 handicap over 2000m and I ride Ideal Jet who comes off a small break after a below-par eff ort. On her best form she can feature but I’m more hopeful than confident. This is an open race so my suggestion is to play as wide as possible but for smaller bets I would concentrate on my first selection Naval Guard, as well as Duke Of Sussex, Raiseahallelujah and Have A Go Jo.

All of these horses have the form to win so they should be included. Race 6 is the Listed Jacaranda Handicap over 1800m and my best bet on the card comes up here in the form of Bold Fortune. She has outstanding form and is drawn very well. She goes for five in a row and I think she has the class to pull it off. Pin Up won the Acacia Stakes convincingly last time out and a repeat of that will see her in the finish. Race 7 is the headliner on the card, the Grade 3 Sycamore Sprint over 1160m, and I ride Mind Reader who is also having her first start for Michael and Adam Azzie.

I think I have a definite place chance and her last run was really good. Top weight Big Burn is very classy and is the filly to beat, even though this will be her stiffest test. Full Velocity, Bequest and Kissing Point all have chances and must be included into wider bets. Race 8 is a MR 80 Handicap over 1100m and this is another wide-open race. But I ride Frontline Fighter who had some decent form in the book and I think he must have a chance. Stable companion Noble Sniper ran below par last time but there were excuses and he could be better than his rating. On form Twice As Splendid possibly sets the standard and has to be included into all bets. General Hancock, Power Ranger and On Cue are others who have winning claims. Race 9 is a MR 72 Handicap over 1600m and I was carded to ride Catchthegreenlight but he has been scratched. Secret Is Ours sets the standard and the apprentice allowance is a massive bonus for him. Ice Man Cometh, Wondering Star and Sequoia are the main dangers and should all be included.

BEST BET:

Race 6 No 1 Bold Fortune

VALUE BET:

Race 1 No 10 Canada Square

PICK 6 R1620 Leg 1: 1, 2, 11

Leg 2: 3, 4, 5, 11, 13

Leg 3: 4

Leg 4: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12

Leg 5: 2, 5, 11 Leg 6: 1, 2, 3