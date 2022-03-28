Racing Express, Monday 28 March 2022: Bass to get ball rolling

phumelela

Trainer Candice Bass Robinson appears to have some decent runners in action at Durbanville tomorrow and could get betttors off to a winning start. Her best two runners come up in Races 1 and 2 where she sends out Who Do You Love and Dancetildaylight respectively. Who Do You Love was extremely impressive at Kenilworth on debut where she found good betting support and comfortably put away Porque Te Vas by 2.50 lengths.

A Time To Flower, who finished 6.35 lengths behind her, then came out and ran second to Bonika over 1000m at Durbanville, while Porque Te Vas, who is not running in this event, ended up in third, beaten 0.95 lengths. Of the raced runners these two look the main rivals to Who Do You Love in this Juvenile Plate over 1000m, so the daughter of Rafeef looks a stand[1]out bet, especially as she jumps from barrier No 2. The unknown factor is unraced Gyspy Express from the Eric Sands yard.

She is by What A Winter and will be ridden by Richard Fourie but she will have to jump from barrier No 8 which is not in her favour over this course and distance, especially for a first-timer. Dancetildaylight has been competing against high-level company, and her last three races were the Grade 1 Cape Fillies Guineas, the Grade 2 Sceptre Stakes and the Grade 3 Prix Du Cap. This time she contests a Progress Plate for fillies and mares over 1600m, which sees a mighty drop in class.

The average merit ratings for her last two races were 102 and 103 respectively while in this race it is 92. She has won her only race at this course which is an advantage, and she is nicely drawn in barrier No 3. Aldo Domeyer takes the ride on both these horses for Bass-Robin[1]son. The value could come up in the Race 8, where Lucinda Woodruff sends out The Second Wave in a MR 88 Handicap over 1600m. Woodruff is in good company as one of only three lady trainers in the fiercely competitive Western Cape, along with Bass-Robinson and Michelle Rix. Since taking over the reins from her dad, former multiple champi[1]on trainer Geoff , she has done well with a relatively small string, saddling five winners and boasting a place percentage of 57%. This consistent Twice Over gelding finished a game third from a wide draw over 1400m on his return from more than three months off the track in his last start and with improved fitness on his side and a favourable No 3 draw, The Second Wave should make a bold winning bid under Greg Cheyne over 1600m – the distance over which he has registered three of his wins, including one at this course.